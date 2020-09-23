College Consensus Publishes Aggregate Ranking Of The Most Affordable Online MBA Programs For 2020

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- College Consensus ( https://www.collegeconsensus.com), a unique college ratings website that aggregates publisher rankings and student reviews, has published its annual composite ranking of the Most Affordable Online MBA Programs for 2020.

This list of the Most Affordable Online MBA programs is based 100% upon each program's base tuition. Each of the cheapest online MBA programs listed here can be finished with a base tuition rate under $13,000. This allows students a great education without breaking the bank.

All tuition information was taken directly from each university's website. The Affordability Score provides a snapshot of where each program's cost ranks relative to others on a 100 point scale.

The most affordable MBA program for 2020 is from the James M. Hull College of Business at Augusta University, followed by Broadwell College of Business and Economics at Fayetteville State University, and the College of Business and Computing at Georgia Southwestern State University respectively.

Other business schools in the ranking include (in ranking order):

Louisiana Tech University - College of Business Texas A&M University at Texarkana - College of Business, Engineering, and Technology South Arkansas University - David F. Franklin College of Business University of North Carolina at Pembroke - School of Business West Texas A&M University - Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business Arkansas Tech University - College of Business Henderson State University - School of Business University of Texas Permian Basin - College of Business Texas A&M International University - A.R. Sanchez, Jr. School of BusinessMissouri State University - College of Business University of Nebraska at Kearney - College of Business and Technology Western Carolina University - College of Business University of New Orleans - College of Business Administration Pittsburg State University - Kelce College of Business Clayton State University - College of Business Western Illinois University - College of Business and Technology Sam Houston State University - College of Business Administration Emporia State University - School of Business Lamar University - College of Business Southeastern Oklahoma State University - John Massey School of Business Jacksonville State University - School of Business & Industry Southern Illinois University Edwardsville - School of Business

