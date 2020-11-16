College Consensus Publishes Aggregate Ranking Of The Best Value MBA Programs For 2021

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- College Consensus ( https://www.collegeconsensus.com), a unique college ratings website that aggregates publisher rankings and student reviews, has published its annual ranking of the Best Value MBA Programs for 2021.

The Best Value MBA Programs is a consensus ranking of MBA programs in top business schools around the nation. To find the Best Value MBA programs, we found the top MBA Programs in the nation and calculated their Return on Investment (ROI). To do this we calculated the (business school average base salary - MBA base tuition cost)/ MBA base tuition cost. The MBA base tuition cost was calculated for the entirety of the degree from tuition information provided by each MBA website. The business school average base salary used in the ROI calculation was recorded from US News.

Each MBA in this ranking is listed with an ROI Score, which is the calculated ROI placed on a 99-point scale, starting with rank number two. The University of Massachusetts Amherst, at the top of the list, received a 100 ROI score with their fully funded MBA program.

Other schools in the ranking include: University of Georgia - Terry College of Business Texas State University - Emmett and Miriam College of Business Administration Louisiana Tech University - College of Business University of Florida - Warrington College of BusinessNorth Carolina A&T University - College of Business and Economics University of Tennessee - Haslam School of Business University of South Dakota - Beacom School of Business Auburn University - Raymond J. Harbert College of Business University of Texas at San Antonio - College of Business Morgan State University - Earl G. Graves School of Business and Management Missouri University of Science and Technology - College of Arts, Sciences, and Business University of Central Arkansas - College of Business Appalachian State University - Walker College of Business Mississippi State University - College of Business Iowa State University - Debbie & Jerry Ivy College of Business Florida State University - College of Business University of Texas at Dallas - Naveen Jindal School of Management University of Missouri - Robert J. Trulaske, Sr. College of Business Northern Arizona University - W.A. Franke College of Business University of Kansas - School of Business University of Alabama - Culverhouse College of Business University of Massachusetts - Charlton College of Business University of North Carolina at Greensboro - Bryan School of Business and Economics University of North Texas - G. Brint Ryan College of Business

