College Consensus Publishes Aggregate Ranking Of The Best Online Undergraduate Business Programs For 2021

The Best Online Undergraduate Business Programs is a consensus ranking of online bachelor's programs in top business schools around the nation. We combined information from three leading ranking systems: Times Higher Education, U.S. News and World Report, and Quacquarelli Symonds. Each ranking was converted to a score on a 100-point scale, weighted equally, and then averaged to reveal a Consensus Score.

The top 25 programs were then ranked from highest to lowest based on their Consensus Score.

The top-ranked online undergraduate program in business for 2021 is from the W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University, followed by the University of Florida's Warrington College of Business, and the University of Arizona's Eller College of Management.

Other schools in the ranking include: Temple University - Fox School of Business University of Illinois at Chicago - College of Business Administration Washington State University - Carson College of Business University of Alabama - Culverhouse College of Business George Mason University - School of Business Drexel University - Bennett S. LeBow College of Business University of South Florida - Muma College of Business Florida International University - College of Business University of Massachusetts Amherst - Isenberg School of Management Oklahoma State University - Spears School of Business University of Arkansas - Sam M. Walton College of Business University of Kentucky - Gatton College of Business and Economics University of Massachusetts Dartmouth - Charlton College of Business University of Missouri - Robert J. Trulaske, Sr. College of Business University of Massachusetts Lowell - Robert J. Manning School of Business Auburn University - Raymond J. Harbert College of Business Mississippi State University - College of Business Louisiana State University - E.J. Ourso College of Business San Diego State University - Fowler College of Business Kansas State University - College of Business Administration University of North Carolina at Greensboro - Bryan School of Business and Economics Ohio University - College of Business University of New Mexico - Anderson School of Management West Virginia University - John Chambers College of Business and Economics

