College Consensus Publishes Aggregate Ranking Of The Best Online MBA Programs For 2020

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- College Consensus ( https://www.collegeconsensus.com), a unique college ratings website that aggregates publisher rankings and student reviews, has published its annual ranking of the 25 Best Online MBA Programs for 2020 at https://www.collegeconsensus.com/online/best-online-mba-programs/ .

Over 550 accredited online MBA programs were considered for the ranking, which is a composite ranking combining the ratings of the five most respected MBA ranking systems from Forbes, US News & World Report, The Financial Times, Bloomberg Businessweek, and The Economist. Each program's ranking in these systems was converted to a score on a 100-point scale. These scores were weighted equally and then averaged to reveal each program's Consensus Score. The top 25 programs were then ranked from highest to lowest based on their Consensus Score.

The top-ranked online MBA program for 2020 is from the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia, followed by Duke University's Fuqua School of Business, and the University of Michigan's Stephen M. Ross School of Business respectively.

Other schools in the ranking include (in alphabetical order): Arizona State University - W.P. Carey School of Business Boston University - Questrom School of Business Carnegie Mellon University - Tepper School of Business George Washington University - School of Business Indiana University - Kelley School of Business Penn State - Smeal College of Business Purdue University - Krannert School of Management Rice University - Jesse H. Jones Graduate School of Business Southern Methodist University - Cox School of Business University of California, Davis - Graduate School of Management University of California, Irvine - Paul Merage School of Business University of California, Los Angeles - Anderson School of Management University of Florida - Warrington College of Business University of Maryland, College Park - Robert H. Smith School of Business University of Minnesota - Carlson School of Management University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill - Kenan Flagler Business School University of Pittsburgh - Joseph M. Katz Graduate School of Business University of Southern California - Marshall School of Business University of Tennessee, Knoxville - Haslam School of Business University of Texas at Dallas - Naveen Jindal School of Management University of Utah - David Eccles School of Business University of Washington - Michael G. Foster School of Business

