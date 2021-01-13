College Consensus Publishes Aggregate Ranking Of The Best Online Master's In Social Work For 2021

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- College Consensus , a unique college ratings website that aggregates publisher rankings and student reviews, has published its first ever ranking of the Best Online Master's in Social Work for 2021 .

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the field of social work is projected to only expand. The outlook is that there will be something to the tune of a 13 percent increase in positions between 2019 and 2029. Students considering a career in the field of social work will want to obtain a master's degree (MSW) to have the necessary qualifications and experience to lead in this growing field.

Specializations are important and can determine which program is best for students. While some programs train students for on-the-ground work involving direct contact with particular populations and/or sectors, other programs prepare students for macro-level work in analyzing statistics and other data. Online learning allows students to continue working while pursuing the needed education and certification to excel in their field.

We have ranked the 25 Best Online Master's in Social Work programs for 2021 according to the following metric: cost, reputation, student success rate.

The Best Online Master's in Social Work program of 2021 is at Columbia University in the City of New York, followed by the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, and the University of Southern California.

Other schools in the ranking include (in ranking order): Case Western Reserve University Ohio State University, Main Campus Boston University Florida State University Indiana University, Bloomington University of Iowa Michigan State University Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge University of Missouri University of Arkansas University of KansasTulane University of Louisiana George Mason University Temple University University of Houston University of Denver University of Alabama at Birmingham University of Tennessee, Knoxville Wayne State University Fordham University University of Maine Catholic University of America

