College Consensus Publishes Aggregate Ranking Of The Best Online Graduate Schools For 2021

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- College Consensus ( https://www.collegeconsensus.com/ ), a unique college ratings website that aggregates publisher rankings and student reviews, has published its annual composite ranking of the Best Online Graduate Schools for 2021 at https://www.collegeconsensus.com/rankings/best-online-graduate-schools/

While a bachelor's degree is often required for entry-level jobs, over the past several decades obtaining a master's degree has become a standard for specialization and advancement. Fortunately, online education has evolved making advanced degrees more accessible to a wider range of prospective students.

As online education becomes increasingly common, it takes effort to identify quality programs. We have created the Best Online Graduate Schools for 2021 to help. To rank the Best Online Graduate Schools, College Consensus began with our vast field of Consensus-ranked colleges and universities. We narrowed down our pool with institutions offering at least 3 fully-online master's degree programs. We then ranked these schools according to their Consensus score.

The top three schools in the Best Online Graduate Schools ranking for 2021 are (1) Stanford University, (2) University of Pennsylvania, and (3) University of Michigan--Ann Arbor. The remaining Top 50 schools are listed in ranking order below:

Columbia University in the City of New York University of Virginia Washington University in St Louis Northwestern University University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill University of Florida Georgetown University University of Wisconsin--MadisonThe University of Texas at Austin Georgia Institute of Technology Purdue University University of Washington--Seattle University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign California State University--Long Beach Johns Hopkins University William & Mary University of Southern CaliforniaCitadel Military College of South Carolina Texas A & M University--College Station California State University--San Bernardino California State University--Northridge Carnegie Mellon UniversityVirginia Polytechnic University and State University ( Blacksburg) California State University--Dominguez Hills Lehigh University Wake Forest University James Madison University University of Georgia North Carolina State University University of Northern Iowa Ohio State University Michigan State University Appalachian State University University of Connecticut Bentley University Eastern Illinois University University of Minnesota--Twin Cities Florida State University George Washington University Boston University Brandeis University Rutgers University--New Brunswick Northwestern College (IA) Indiana University--BloomingtonTulane University of Louisiana California State University--Fullerton University of Maryland--College Park

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/college-consensus-publishes-aggregate-ranking-of-the-best-online-graduate-schools-for-2021-301262237.html

SOURCE College Consensus