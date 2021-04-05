College Consensus Publishes Aggregate Ranking Of The Best Online Doctoral Programs For 2021

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- College Consensus ( https://www.collegeconsensus.com/), a unique college ratings website that aggregates publisher rankings and student reviews, has published its annual composite ranking of the Best Online Doctoral Programs for 2021 at https://www.collegeconsensus.com/rankings/best-online-doctoral-programs/.

The revolution in online learning over the last decade means that many of the most prestigious universities in the nation offer fully online doctoral programs in a variety of fields. An online doctorate can be ideal for working professionals, especially. Building on professional experience and using cutting-edge technology, students can complete an online doctorate in just a year or two in some cases.

The Best Online Doctoral Programs ranking for 2021 identifies the schools meeting the need for quality education and flexibility. To rank the Best Online Doctoral Programs, we researched institutions offering at least one fully online doctoral program, then ranked them according to their Consensus Score. With the Consensus method, we offer rankings based on expert opinion and student reviews.

The top three schools in the Best Online Doctoral Programs ranking for 2021 are (1) University of Pennsylvania, (2) University of Michigan-- Ann Arbor, and (3) Columbia University in the City of New York. The remaining Top 50 schools are listed in ranking order below:

University of Virginia University of California--Berkeley University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill University of Florida University of Wisconsin--Madison Purdue University University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign Johns Hopkins University University of Southern California Texas A & M University-- College Station Carnegie Mellon University Lehigh University California State University--Channel Islands University of Georgia North Carolina State University Ohio State University Appalachian State University University of Minnesota--Twin Cities Florida State University George Washington University Boston University Rutgers University--New Brunswick Indiana University--Bloomington New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology University of Illinois at Chicago Southern Methodist University New York University University of Iowa University of Arizona Goshen College Villanova University California State University--Fresno University of Massachusetts--Amherst Clemson University Stony Brook University Saint Mary's College Iowa State University Colorado School of Mines American University Syracuse UniversityWorcester Polytechnic University Howard University Radford University University of Central Florida La Salle University West Chester University of Pennsylvania Towson University

