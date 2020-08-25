College Consensus Publishes Aggregate Ranking Of The Best No-GMAT Online MBA Programs For 2020

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- College Consensus ( https://www.collegeconsensus.com), a unique college ratings website that aggregates publisher rankings and student reviews, has published its annual ranking of the Best No-GMAT Online MBA Programs for 2020 at https://www.collegeconsensus.com/online/best-no-gmat-online-mba-programs/ .

For our consensus ranking of the top No-GMAT Online MBA programs, we started with a comprehensive list of all the online MBA degree programs that do not require a GMAT or GRE score during their MBA application process. We then ranked them by combining each program's rating from the five most respected MBA program ranking systems: Forbes, US News & World Report, The Financial Times, Bloomberg Businessweek, and The Economist. Each program's ranking was then converted to a score on a 100-point scale. These scores were weighted equally and then averaged to reveal each program's Consensus Score. The top 25 programs were then ranked from highest to lowest.

The top-ranked online MBA program which doesn't require the GMAT for 2020 is from the Tepper School of Business at Carnegie Mellon University, followed by programs from the University of Southern California's Marshall School of Business and Southern Methodist University's Cox School of Business, respectively.

Other ranked schools include (in alphabetical order): American University - Kogod School of Business Babson College - F.W. Olin Graduate School of Business Boston University - Questrom School of Business Howard University - School of Business North Carolina State University - Poole College of Management Northeastern University - D'Amore-Mckim School of Business Pace University - Lubin School of Business Pepperdine University - Graziadio School of Business Rochester Institute of Technology - Saunders College of Business Suffolk University - Sawyer Business School Syracuse University - Martin J. Whitman School of Management University of Arizona - Eller College of Management University of Cincinnati - Carl H. Lindner College of Business University of Denver - Daniels College of Business University of Kansas - School of Business University of Louisville - College of Business University of Miami - Herbert School of Business University of Oklahoma - Michael F. Price College of Business University of Southern Mississippi - College of Business and Economic Development University of Tennessee, Knoxville - Haslam School of Business University of Utah - David Eccles School of Business William & Mary - Raymond A. Mason School of Business

http://www.collegeconsensus.com/ https://www.facebook.com/collegeconsensus/ TW: @CollegeConsensIG: @CollegeConsensus

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/college-consensus-publishes-aggregate-ranking-of-the-best-no-gmat-online-mba-programs-for-2020-301118179.html

SOURCE College Consensus