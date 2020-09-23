College Consensus Publishes Aggregate Ranking Of The Best MBA Programs For 2020

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- September 23, 2020 -- College Consensus , a unique college ratings website that aggregates publisher rankings and student reviews, has published its annual ranking of the Best MBA Programs for 2020 .

This ranking is a comprehensive list of the best MBA Programs in the nation. Finding a quality MBA can feel overwhelming, but our ranking includes accredited and highly regarded On-Campus MBA programs all in one easy to navigate list.

Our 2020 ranking of the Best MBA Programs is a consensus ranking that combines the ranking data of five of the most respected MBA ranking systems: U.S. News and World Report, Forbes, The Economist, The Financial Times, and Bloomberg Businessweek. Each MBA program's data points were converted to a score on a 100-point scale. These scores were averaged to reveal the On-Campus MBA program's Consensus Score.

The Best MBA Program for 2020 is in the Graduate School of Business at Stanford University, followed by Harvard Business School at Harvard University, and the Booth School of Business at the University of Chicago respectively.

Other schools in the ranking include (in ranking order): University of Pennsylvania - The Wharton School Northwestern University - Kellogg School of ManagementMassachusetts School of Technology - Sloan School of Management Dartmouth College - Tuck School of Business Columbia University - Columbia Business School University of California, Berkeley - Haas School of Business University of Virginia - Darden School of Business University of Texas Permian Basin - College of Business Yale University - School of Management Cornell University - SC Johnson College of Business Duke University - Fuqua School of Business University of Michigan - Stephen M. Ross School of Business University of California, Los Angeles - Anderson School of Management New York University - Leonard N. Stern School of Business Carnegie Mellon University - Tepper School of Business University of Southern California - Marshall School of Business University of Texas at Austin - McCombs School of Business University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill - Kenan-Flagler Business School University of Washington - Michael G. Foster School of Business Emory University - Goizueta Business School Indiana University - Kelley School of Business Georgetown University - McDonough School of Business Georgia Institute of Technology - Scheller College of Business

http://www.collegeconsensus.com/ https://www.facebook.com/collegeconsensus/ TW: @CollegeConsens IG: @CollegeConsensus

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/college-consensus-publishes-aggregate-ranking-of-the-best-mba-programs-for-2020-301137041.html

SOURCE College Consensus