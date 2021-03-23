College Consensus Publishes Aggregate Ranking Of The 100 Best Colleges & Universities For 2021

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- College Consensus ( https://www.collegeconsensus.com/), a unique college ratings website that aggregates publisher rankings and student reviews, has published its annual ranking of the Best Colleges and Universities for 2021 at https://www.collegeconsensus.com/rankings/best-colleges/

The 2021 Top Consensus Ranked Colleges & Universities list is a best schools ranking that is designed to show prospective college students where their top choices rank across the board. The College Consensus methodology pulls together rankings from U.S. News & World Report, The Wall Street Journal, Money, and Wallethub, averaging all of a given school's numbers to get the Publisher Rating. Student reviews are gleaned and averaged from sites like Cappex, Niche, Student Review, and more, to get the full picture of how students experience their colleges. The College Consensus score reflects both publisher and student ratings combined, providing prospective college students the most comprehensive ranking system available.

The Best Colleges and Universities ranking for 2021 reflects the top schools nationwide, regardless of size, location, form, or classification. These are the colleges and universities that rank highest among both publishers and students. The top three schools in the Best Colleges and Universities ranking for 2021 are (1) Yale University, (2) Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and (3) Stanford University. The next 50 top ranked schools are listed in ranking order below:

Princeton University Washington and Lee University Pomona College Harvard University Duke University Williams College Vanderbilt UniversityDartmouth University Claremont McKenna College University of Pennsylvania Brown University University of Michigan--Ann Arbor University of Notre Dame Rice University Amherst College Cornell University Columbia University in the City of New York University of Chicago University of Virginia University of California--Los Angeles University of California--Berkeley Washington University in St Louis Bowdoin College California Institute of Technology Northwestern University University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Grinnell College Bryn Mawr College Hamilton College Swarthmore College Bates College Wellesley College California State University--Stanislaus University of Florida California State University--Chico Georgetown University University of California--Santa Barbara University of California--Davis Wesleyan University University of California--Irvine University of Wisconsin--Madison Vassar College Colby CollegeThe University of Texas at Austin Middlebury College Colgate University Georgia Institute of Technology

