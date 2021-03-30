College Consensus Publishes Aggregate Consensus Ranking Of The 100 Best Value Colleges & Universities For 2021

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- College Consensus ( https://www.collegeconsensus.com), a unique college rating website that aggregates publisher rankings and student reviews, has published their ranking of the Best Value Colleges and Universities for 2021 at https://www.collegeconsensus.com/rankings/best-value-schools/ .

Student debt represents the second largest consumer debt class in the US today. It's no surprise that many prospective college students are looking to avoid a lifetime of debt without compromising on the quality of education. We have ranked the Best Value Colleges and Universities for 2021 to guide students looking for quality and affordability.

To create our ranking of the 100 Best Value Colleges & Universities we started with schools that qualified for a College Consensus score and ordered them from lowest to highest according to the most recent out-of-state tuition & fee information published by the National Center for Education Statistics.

The top three schools in the Best Value Colleges and Universities ranking for 2021 are (1) Brigham Young University--Provo, (2) North Dakota State University, and (3) Eastern Illinois University. The next 50 top ranked schools are listed in ranking order below:

CUNY City College Truman State University CUNY Hunter College CUNY Lehman College CUNY Brooklyn CollegeCUNY Bernard M Baruch College CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice CUNY Queens College University of Minnesota--Morris Winona State University University of North DakotaFitchburg State UniversityWestfield State University University of Wisconsin--Stevens Point University of Wisconsin--Eau Claire University of South Florida University of Wisconsin--Stout Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University University of Wisconsin-- La Crosse University of Wyoming Birmingham Southern CollegeState University at New York at New PaltzSUNY Polytechnic Institute SUNY Maritime CollegeFarmingdale State College California State University--Fresno SUNY College at Brockport SUNY College at Oswego California State University--Los Angeles SUNY Oneonta California State University--Channel Islands California State University--Long Beach SUNY Cortland California State University--San Bernardino SUNY College at Plattsburgh Florida State University California State University--Fullerton California State University--Dominguez Hills SUNY at Purchase College SUNY College at Geneseo California State University--Northridge California State University--East Bay University of Minnesota--Duluth Florida International University California State University Maritime Academy California State University--Monterey Bay SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry

