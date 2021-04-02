College Consensus Publishes Aggregate Consensus Ranking Of The 100 Best Small Colleges For 2021

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- College Consensus ( https://www.collegeconsensus.com ), a unique college rating website that aggregates publisher rankings and student reviews, has published their ranking of the Best Small Colleges for 2021 at https://www.collegeconsensus.com/rankings/best-small-colleges/ .

For many students, attending college is their first time away from the security of home and not all students are ready to take the big plunge into a large college setting. These students are looking for a smaller, close-knit college environment where they can feel a sense of community and get to know their peers and teachers.

With our ranking of the Best Small Colleges for 2021, College Consensus turns the focus on the little guys - schools with 3000 students or less. The best small colleges in the US are not small in reputation, and they're not small in influence. In fact, some of the best small colleges in America are also among the most exceptional, receiving national and international recognition for their overall excellence.

The Best Small Colleges are listed in descending order according to their College Consensus Score. Ties are ordered alphabetically. The top three Best Small Colleges for 2021 are 1) Washington and Lee University, 2) Pomona College, 3) Williams College. The remaining top small colleges are listed below in descending order:

Claremont McKenna College Amherst College Bowdoin College California Institute of Technology Grinnell College Bryn Mawr College Hamilton College Swarthmore College Bates College Wesleyan University Vassar College Colby College Middlebury College Colgate University College of the Ozarks Harvey Mudd College Davidson College Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art Carleton College Massachusetts Maritime Academy Haverford CollegeCitadel Military College of South Carolina Barnard College Colorado College Mount Holyoke College William Jewel College College of the Holy Cross Scripps College Whitman College Smith College Lafayette College Macalester College Connecticut College Franklin and Marshall College Trinity University Occidental College Maryville College Pitzer College Reed College Wabash College DePauw University Kenyon College Maine Maritime Academy Union College (NY) Trinity College Gettysburg College Oberlin College

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/college-consensus-publishes-aggregate-consensus-ranking-of-the-100-best-small-colleges-for-2021-301261581.html

SOURCE College Consensus