College Consensus Publishes Aggregate Consensus Ranking Of The 100 Best Public Colleges And Universities For 2021

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., April 1, 2021 -- College Consensus, a unique college rating website that aggregates publisher rankings and student reviews, has published their ranking of the Best Public Colleges and Universities for 2021.

Public colleges & universities are a vital part of higher education in America. Public schools generally provide a more affordable and accessible option for students than private colleges, helping to democratize higher education and build a more broadly educated citizenship.

Public schools often get ignored in rankings, despite their critical mission. But College Consensus is different. We give every method and voice its due, letting the unsung but much-loved smaller college have its day right alongside the biggest names.

The Consensus Ranked Public Colleges & Universities for 2021 are listed in descending order by their Consensus score. The top three Public Colleges and Universities for 2021 are 1) University of Michigan--Ann Arbor, 2) University of Virginia, 3) University of California--Los Angeles. The remaining top-ranked Public Colleges and Universities are listed below in descending order:

University of Michigan--Ann Arbor University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill California State University--Stanislaus University of Florida California State University--Chico University of California--Santa Barbara University of California--Davis University of California--Irvine University of Wisconsin--MadisonThe University of Texas at Austin Georgia Institute of Technology Purdue University University of Washington--Seattle Campus University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign California State University--Long Beach Massachusetts Maritime Academy William and Mary University of California--San DiegoCitadel Military College of South Carolina Texas A & M University--College Station California State University--San Bernardino California State University--Northridge Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University ( Blacksburg) California State University--Dominguez HillsCalifornia Polytechnic State University--San Luis Obispo California State University--Sacramento Western Washington University James Madison University California State University--Channel Islands University of Georgia North Carolina State University at Raleigh University of Northern Iowa Ohio State University Michigan State University Appalachian State University University of Connecticut CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice Eastern Illinois University University of Minnesota--Twin Cities Florida State UniversityCalifornia State Polytechnic University--Pomona Keene State College Maine Maritime Academy Rutgers University--New Brunswick Indiana University--Bloomington California State University--Fullerton University of Maryland--College Park

