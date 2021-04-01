College Consensus Publishes Aggregate Consensus Ranking Of The 100 Best National Liberal Arts Colleges For 2021

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- College Consensus ( https://www.collegeconsensus.com/), a unique college rating website that aggregates publisher rankings and student reviews, has published their ranking of the Best National Liberal Arts Colleges for 2021 at https://www.collegeconsensus.com/rankings/best-liberal-arts-colleges/ .

The best liberal arts colleges in the nation keep the spirit of traditional college education alive, while reinventing the classical humanities and sciences for the 21st century. In general, national liberal arts colleges focus on undergraduate education, although many have at least a few master's degree programs. While they may encourage faculty and student research, their emphasis is primarily on providing the very best undergraduate experience with a common core of classes in the humanities, arts, and sciences. The Top Consensus Ranked National Liberal Arts Colleges have a reputation that attracts students interested in an education steeped in critical thinking, research, and communication.

College Consensus is an aggregate ranking system that brings together data from reputable college ranking sites like The Wall Street Journal, Wallethub, U.S. News & World Report, plus trustworthy student review sites like Cappex and Niche. We average all of a school's rankings for the Publisher Rating, and all of the student grades for the Student Review Rating. Averaged together, these numbers create the comprehensive Consensus score.

The top three schools in the Best National Liberal Arts Colleges for 2021 are (1) Washington and Lee University, (2) Pomona College, and (3) Williams College. The remaining top ranked schools are listed in descending order :

Claremont McKenna College Amherst College Bowdoin College Grinnell College Bryn Mawr College Hamilton College Swarthmore College Bates College Wellesley College Wesleyan University Vassar College Colby College Middlebury College Colgate University Harvey Mudd College Davidson College Carleton College University of Richmond Haverford College Barnard College Colorado College Mount Holyoke College College of the Holy Cross Scripps College Whitman College Smith College Lafayette College Macalester College Connecticut College Franklin and Marshall College Occidental College Pitzer College Reed College Bucknell University Wabash College DePauw University Kenyon College Union College (NY) Trinity College Gettysburg College Oberlin College Willamette University St Olaf College Spelman College Kalamazoo College Rhodes College Virginia Military Institute

