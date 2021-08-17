College Apps Abroad Releases Self-guided Study Module For Students Interested In Applying For College Or Graduate School In The UK

Students will learn the basics of UK admissions, timelines, requirements and more

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As U.S. college admissions becomes more competitive and acceptance rates continue to shrink, many students are looking at applying to options beyond their own borders, particularly in the UK.

Now, College Apps Abroad is offering students the chance to get expert advice and information on just how to do that with the recent launch of a self-guided study module, "Applying to the UK: Everything You Need to Know."

Based in San Diego but serving students across North America, College Apps Abroad is an educational consultancy specializing in assisting students with their applications overseas.

Sara Cavalieri is the founder, whose background in international education spans more than a decade working in admissions for some of the world's top universities, including The University of Edinburgh.

"My goal was to make the information on how to apply to the UK accessible in a simple and affordable way," Cavalieri said.

"Students can go at their own pace and cut straight to the chase about the whole process."

The module, available for $49, is suitable for both college and graduate school applicants alike.

It covers content such as what it's like to study in the UK, how to navigate the application portal (known in short as UCAS, or the Universities and Colleges Admissions Service) and what UK admissions look for—which Cavalieri says is entirely different to what U.S. universities assess.

"UK admissions—while very much focused on academics—is much more transparent," she said.

Recent UCAS data has also shown that the number of Americans accepted into UK universities increased by about 30 percent in the most recent admissions cycle, which Cavalieri said is "a very positive outcome for those looking to take a different approach to education."

In the module, students will also learn the recommended application timeline, hear from various UK university representatives and students, understand how to apply for a UK student visa—all while getting a taste of UK culture and more.

Registration for the module is available here.

