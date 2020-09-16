Collectus® Is Now Available As A Complete Online BIM Graphic, Asset & Project Management Standards Package For The AEC&O Industry

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CDV Systems and 26 Degrees Software are proud to announce the release of Collectus ®; a cloud-based library of BIM Graphic, Asset & Project Management Standard for Revit users in the AEC&O Industry. As an application used within Revit and powered by 26 Degrees Software, the makers of ViewAQC®, Collectus ® provides an all trades imperial and metric online library of 14,000+ families and types. Project templates, design and documentation schedules, family templates and instructional documentation make Collectus the complete Revit Standards Package for all things BIM, from conceptual design through facility management.

Since 2005, the CDV Systems Revit Implementation Package has been created, tested, purchased and successfully used by the most prestigious AEC&O firms (i.e. HOK, NBBJ and AECOM) on hundreds of millions of SF of BIM projects worldwide. Collectus ® represents the culmination of the existing CDV Systems Revit Implementation Package along with a 40% increase in newly created family content and documentation. The entire online package is built for ease of use, minimizing model complexity and maximizing the management of shared parameter data across all project trade disciplines using a single, standardized shared parameter data set.

Instead of spending weeks, months, or even years building and maintaining BIM content and project templates, Collectus® provides BIM project team members immediate access to a robust and vetted BIM standards package for their building model design, construction, post construction and Operations & Maintenance Revit needs.

Collectus ® is available for projects using Revit 2019, 2020 and 2021. Content within this cloud environment is maintained and supported for future Revit versions and includes submission requests for new and/or additional content directly within the user interface. These requests are provided through an annual support contract included with the initial purchase and can include new families and/or types, schedules, parameter sets, and modifications of existing Collectus content. Technical support requests are also made within the user interface. An additional service found in Collectus is the ability to store company and/or project-specific content in restricted-access areas within the interface.

Collectus ® is intentionally designed with the end user in mind: Building Owners and Facility Managers can rely on Collectus ®

