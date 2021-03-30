Collective Growth Reminds Stockholders To Vote Today

Approximately 99% of Proxies Have Voted in Favor of the Innoviz Transaction Stockholders as of the Close of Business on March 4, 2021 Should Vote Their Shares Even if They No Longer Own Them Vote Today to Support the Closing of the Business Combination...

AUSTIN, Texas, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collective Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGRO) ("Collective Growth") reminds stockholders that the Special Meeting of Stockholders of Collective Growth (the "Special Meeting") to approve the pending business combination between Collective Growth and Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ) ("Innoviz") is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at 9:00 a.m., Eastern time.

If you owned Collective Growth (CGRO) stock on March 4, 2021, you are urged to vote before tonight's deadline at 11:59 pm ET

Currently 99% of proxies received have been in favor of the transaction.

Quorum currently stands at approximately 42.5%.

Collective Growth needs additional votes by stockholders of record to reach a quorum for the Special Meeting and to approve other required proposals.

If you were a Collective Growth stockholder as of March 4, 2021 you can vote or receive assistance in voting by calling D.F. King & Co., Inc., CGRO's proxy solicitor, toll-free at (800) 515-4479 or email cgro@dfking.com.

Electronic voting platforms are open until 11:59 p.m., Eastern time tonight. You may vote electronically by following the instructions provided by your broker, bank or other nominee.

Innoviz is a leading manufacturer of high-performance, solid-state LiDAR sensors and perception software that enable the mass production of autonomous vehicles.

Every stockholder's vote is important, regardless of the number of shares the stockholder holds. Collective Growth requests that each stockholder that holds its shares in "street name," meaning that their shares are held by a broker, bank or other nominee, should, if it has not already done so, contact their broker, bank or nominee to ensure that their shares are voted. Collective Growth encourages stockholders to vote in advance of the Special Meeting.

How do I vote my shares?

If your shares are held in "street name" as described above, you can instruct your broker, bank or other nominee how to vote the shares in your account by following the instructions that the broker, bank or other nominee provided to you along with the Registration Statement.

If you need assistance voting your shares, please call D.F. King & Co., Inc., Collective Growth's proxy solicitor, toll-free at (800) 515-4479.

Your vote must be received by 11:59 p.m., Eastern time, on March 30, 2021 to be counted. After this time, the only way to cast a vote is at the Special Meeting on March 31, 2021 by following the instructions below. Can I still vote if I no longer own my share?

Yes, if you owned shares as of the close of business on March 4, 2021, the record date for the Special Meeting, you can still vote your shares even if you no longer own them.

Whether or not you plan to attend the virtual Special Meeting in person and regardless of the number of shares you may own, we urge you to vote FOR ALL proposals.

CHECK YOUR EMAIL FOR VOTING! If you hold shares at Robinhood or Interactive Brokers from Proxydocs.com For all others check for an email from Proxyvote.com

Vote by Telephone: Follow the instructions provided by your broker, bank or other nominee on the Voting Instruction Form mailed (or e-mailed) to you. To vote via the automated telephone service, you will need your voting control number, which is included on the Voting Instruction Form. Depending on how you hold your shares, you may be able to vote without a control number by calling Collective Growth's proxy solicitor, D.F. King & Co., Inc., by telephone at (800) 515-4479.

Email CGRO@dfking.com with any questions on how to vote.

About Collective Growth Corporation Collective Growth Corporation is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. For more information, visit www.collectivegrowthcorp.com .

About Innoviz Technologies Innoviz is a leading manufacturer of high-performance, solid-state LiDAR sensors and perception software that enable the mass production of autonomous vehicles. Innoviz's offerings include InnovizOne, an automotive-grade, mass-producible LiDAR sensor, InnovizTwo, next generation high-performance automotive-grade LiDAR sensor, and Innoviz's perception software, designed to complement its hardware offerings with advanced AI and machine learning-based classification, detection and tracking features. Innoviz is backed by top-tier strategic partners and investors, including SoftBank Ventures Asia, Samsung, Magna International, Aptiv, Magma Venture Partners, Vertex Ventures, 360 Capital Partners, Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services, Phoenix Insurance Company and others. For more information, visit www.innoviz.tech .

