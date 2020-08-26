Collecting Elements Is Now Safer, Easier And More Enjoyable Than Ever, Thanks To Luciteria Science

The Washington State-Based Company Sells a Wide Selection of Museum Quality Elements Along with Attractive and Durable Display Cases

TUMWATER, Wash., Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For years, collecting elements of the periodic table was a difficult, expensive and time-consuming hobby that was challenging for most people to undertake.

Now, thanks to Luciteria Science, a Washington State-based company that sells high quality elements as well as beautiful display cases, this intriguing hobby is now safe, fun and attainable for virtually anyone with an interest in science and elements.

To read a new blog that discusses how people who want to begin collecting earth elements can get started with their new hobby, please check out https://luciteria.com/blog/2020/7/21/interested-in-element-collecting .

As the blog noted, while collecting chemical elements of nearly perfect purity was historically done mostly by military-industrial researchers, museums and physics departments at universities, the founders of Luciteria Science understand that there are also more casual users who are fascinated by earth elements.

"Luciteria was born to cater to the unmet needs of these collectors and to make element collecting safer, more enjoyable, more eye-catching, and more fun than ever before," the blog noted, adding that by embedding representative samples of the elements in Lucite acrylic, they can be displayed and handled safely.

The new blog also includes a FAQ section that offers helpful answers to people who are new to collecting earth elements.

For example, one question asks, "Can I safely display reactive gases like fluorine and chlorine?"

As the FAQ notes, thanks to Luciteria's Lucite element blocks, collectors can definitely display these types of gases. All of their gas samples are stored in vacuum ampules before they are embedded in the acrylic matrix.

As for what people need to get started collecting elements, the blog noted all that is required is an interest in the natural world and the willingness to do some exploring and research in this fascinating and educational subject.

Luciteria Science sells a variety of museum-quality elements for people to collect, including beryllium, carbon, mercury and uranium. They also offer Lucite acrylic display cases and more. The company can ship elements domestically and internationally both quickly and at a reasonable rate. For more information, please visit https://luciteria.com .

