Collagen Matrix Names Jessica Swanson Vice President Of Marketing

OAKLAND, N.J., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Collagen Matrix, Inc., a leader in regenerative medicine, global manufacturer of collagen- and mineral-based medical devices, and Linden Capital Partners portfolio company, announced today the appointment of Jessica Swanson as Vice President of Marketing. Jessica Swanson is a senior marketing executive dedicated to improving lives globally through the development, commercialization, and impact of innovative healthcare devices and products.

Most recently, Jessica served as Vice President of Global Marketing for the Breast and Skeletal Health Division at Hologic, Inc., leading a dynamic team focused on product management, integrated brand marketing, medical education, and sales training. During her tenure, she launched several new breast imaging, software, and surgery products, produced multiple award-winning marketing campaigns, and pioneered a groundbreaking health equity program. Prior to Hologic, Jessica spent seven years with Medtronic managing upstream marketing and partnering with R&D to develop numerous innovative products, including a novel endoscopic stapler with preloaded tissue reinforcement. She also led downstream commercialization for the US-based surgical devices business.

As a delegate and speaker at the California Conference for Women, Jessica is passionate about women's leadership. In 2020, her dedication to advancing medical innovation resulted in a MedTech Breakthrough Innovation Award. Jessica is a graduate of Boston University and has a Masters of Business Administration from the University of Connecticut.

About Collagen Matrix, Inc.

Collagen Matrix, Inc. is a developer and manufacturer of collagen-based medical products used for tissue and bone repair and regeneration. Founded in 1997, Collagen Matrix is headquartered in Oakland, New Jersey and develops proprietary products that are sold to OEM customers on either a contract or private label basis across orthopaedic, spine, sports medicine, dental, and neurosurgery end markets. The company also offers partnership opportunities including distribution, contract product development, and contract manufacturing services. For more information, please visit www.collagenmatrix.com.

About Linden Capital Partners

Linden Capital Partners is a Chicago-based private equity firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry. Founded in 2004, Linden is one of the country's largest dedicated healthcare private equity firms. Linden's strategy is based upon three elements: (i) healthcare specialization, (ii) integrated private equity and operating expertise, and (iii) its differentiated human capital program. Linden invests in middle market platforms in the medical products, specialty distribution, pharmaceutical, and services segments of healthcare. Since its founding, Linden has invested more than $2 billion in healthcare companies and has raised over $3 billion of commitments, augmented by capital provided by the firm's limited partners for larger transactions.

