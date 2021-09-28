Collabera Joins Forces With The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS)

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Collabera is excited to announce it is joining forces with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's (LLS) Light The Night campaign to bring light to the darkness of cancer through research and cures. Collabera aims to raise $100,000 nation-wide to support blood cancer research.

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society is a global leader supporting research for leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin's disease and myeloma in the fight against cancer. Their mission is to bring awareness and fundraise for lifesaving blood research to improve the quality of life for cancer patients and their loved ones. In past years, Collabera employees have participated in local community Light The Night events. This year, Collabera is supporting the event at a national level and will be participating in events across the U.S.

Collabera employees are volunteering in support of the cause, to raise funds and participate in walks hosted in major U.S cities. The Light The Night event is a series of charitable events where volunteers participate by fundraising and attending an evening walk in their community. Each volunteer who raises over $100 will receive a gold, white, or red lantern to hold during the walk representing a memory of someone lost to cancer, currently battling, or surviving cancer, or supporting the cause.

Senior Vice President and Head of Talent & Culture, Dawn Serpe, speaks on Collabera's commitment to advance LLS's mission. Serpe shares, "We are thrilled to be expanding our fundraising efforts as a National Team for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Societies Light the Night this year. The fight against cancer is one that means so much to our organization and our employees. We are grateful to LLS for the impact they are making in blood cancer research, cures, and in the lives of cancer patients and their families. We are grateful to be a small part of this life changing mission."

In addition to Collabera's partnership with LLS, the company proudly supports numerous other organizations and plans to expand its 2022 program of giving back to community and making an impact for individuals.

To support Collabera's Light The Night Fundraiser, visit the national page at https://pages.lls.org/ltn/2021/COLLABERA

About Collabera

Collabera's comprehensive technology and talent solutions enable organizations to drive growth. While our clients' success is at the center of everything we do, so is our ability to ensure that they are always future ready. Collabera works with 70% of the Fortune 500 companies across the Banking, Financial Services, Technology, Communication Services and Healthcare Life Sciences industries. Headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ, Collabera has over 17,000 professionals across 10 countries, 60 offices and 3 global delivery centers.

