Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Fireside Chat At The Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Consumer & Retail Conference

Colgate-Palmolive (CL) - Get Report Group President, Colgate-Latin America, Asia Pacific & Africa-Eurasia, Panagiotis Tsourapas, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Investors may access a live webcast of this fireside chat on Colgate's website at www.colgatepalmolive.com. For those unable to participate during the live webcast, a recorded version of the webcast will be made available through the Investor Center page of Colgate's website.

* * *

About Colgate-Palmolive: Colgate-Palmolive Company is a caring, innovative growth company reimagining a healthier future for all people, their pets and our planet. Focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition and reaching more than 200 countries and territories, Colgate teams are developing and selling health and hygiene products and pet nutrition offerings essential to society through brands such as Colgate, Palmolive, elmex, meridol, Tom's of Maine, hello, Sorriso, Speed Stick, Softsoap, Irish Spring, Protex, Sanex, Filorga, eltaMD, PCA Skin, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Soupline and Suavitel, as well as Hill's Science Diet and Hill's Prescription Diet. Colgate seeks to deliver sustainable, profitable growth and superior shareholder returns and to provide Colgate people with an innovative and inclusive work environment. Colgate does this by developing and selling products globally that make people's lives healthier and more enjoyable and by embracing its sustainability, diversity, equity and inclusion and social responsibility strategies across the organization. For more information about Colgate's global business, its efforts to improve the oral health of children through its Bright Smiles, Bright Futures program and how the Company is building a future to smile about, visit www.colgatepalmolive.com. CL-C

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201118005053/en/