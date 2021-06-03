Colgate-Palmolive's Sustainability & Social Impact Report: Delivering A Healthier, More Sustainable Future

Colgate-Palmolive is committed to reimagining a healthier future for all people, their pets, and our planet. Progress in support of this purpose is outlined in its newly released 2020 Sustainability & Social Impact Report, which shows that 99% of new products launched in 2020 had improved sustainability profiles. Colgate met or exceeded its energy, greenhouse gas emission, water and waste reduction goals and reached more than 100 million consumers with water, sanitation, and oral health education — exceeding initial targets.

In recent years, the Company has achieved measurable steps toward its new 2025 Sustainability & Social Impact Strategy ambitions to build a more sustainable future, including:

Decrease Emissions: Colgate has reduced absolute greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 37.5% from 2002-2020 and its water use per ton of production by 52%. Looking ahead, the Company is accelerating its action on climate change, targeting net zero carbon emissions across its own operations, suppliers and consumers. The Company has set a goal to achieve net zero carbon in its operations by 2040 and 100% renewable electricity for its global operations by 2030.

Colgate has reduced absolute greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 37.5% from 2002-2020 and its water use per ton of production by 52%. Looking ahead, the Company is accelerating its action on climate change, targeting net zero carbon emissions across its own operations, suppliers and consumers. The Company has set a goal to achieve net zero carbon in its operations by 2040 and 100% renewable electricity for its global operations by 2030. Cut Manufacturing Waste: A total of 21 Colgate manufacturing facilities on five continents have achieved TRUE Zero Waste certification from the U.S. Green Building Council — more than any other company. Colgate also has 19 facilities around the world that have collectively achieved 27 LEED certifications.

A total of 21 Colgate manufacturing facilities on five continents have achieved TRUE Zero Waste certification from the U.S. Green Building Council — more than any other company. Colgate also has 19 facilities around the world that have collectively achieved 27 LEED certifications. Eliminate Plastic Waste: As of 2020, 83% of Colgate's packaging by weight was recyclable thanks to innovations like its first-of-its-kind recyclable tube. The Colgate Keep toothbrush helps to reduce plastic waste by 80%, and the flagship Palmolive Ultra dish soap brand has been relaunched in 100% post consumer recycled plastic bottles. In addition to using more recycled plastic, the Company will work toward a one-third reduction in its use of new plastic by tapping alternate materials and creating package and product designs that use less plastic.

As of 2020, 83% of Colgate's packaging by weight was recyclable thanks to innovations like its first-of-its-kind recyclable tube. The Colgate Keep toothbrush helps to reduce plastic waste by 80%, and the flagship Palmolive Ultra dish soap brand has been relaunched in 100% post consumer recycled plastic bottles. In addition to using more recycled plastic, the Company will work toward a one-third reduction in its use of new plastic by tapping alternate materials and creating package and product designs that use less plastic. Conserve Water: Since its 2016 launch, Colgate's "Save Water" program to encourage people to turn off the tap while brushing their teeth has helped avoid the use of an estimated 155 billion gallons of water (enough to fill 234,000 Olympic-sized swimming pools) and approximately 8.3 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions — since less water also means less energy usage.

Since its 2016 launch, Colgate's "Save Water" program to encourage people to turn off the tap while brushing their teeth has helped avoid the use of an estimated 155 billion gallons of water (enough to fill 234,000 Olympic-sized swimming pools) and approximately 8.3 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions — since less water also means less energy usage. Improve Oral Health: The Colgate Bright Smiles Bright Futures program has reached more than 1.3 billion children and their families with oral health education since 1991. In 2020 alone, the program influenced over 100 million children around the world - far surpassing the Company's original goal to reach 60 million children.

"Tackling big problems like climate change, plastic waste, water scarcity and health starts with us," said Ann Tracy, Colgate's Chief Sustainability Officer. "We are proud that our Colgate brand is in more homes than any other, which is why we believe it's our responsibility to help make it easier for the people who buy and use our products to live healthier, more sustainable lives."

The launch of Colgate's 2020 Sustainability & Social Impact Report continues a year of purpose-driven momentum for the Company. In the last 12 months, Colgate received its 11th consecutive EPA ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award and was named the top performing Household Products company on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. Colgate's recyclable tube innovation also earned Colgate a spot as one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies of the Year and was among TIME Magazine's 100 Best Inventions of 2020. To access the full report, please visit Colgate's Sustainability website at ColgatePalmolive.com/Sustainability.

About Colgate-Palmolive Company:

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a caring, innovative growth company reimagining a healthier future for all people, their pets and our planet. Focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition, the Company sells its products in more than 200 countries and territories under brands, such as Colgate, Palmolive, elmex, hello, meridol, Sorriso, Tom's of Maine, EltaMD, Filorga, Irish Spring, PCA Skin, Protex, Sanex, Softsoap, Speed Stick, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Soupline and Suavitel, as well as Hill's Science Diet and Hill's Prescription Diet. The Company is recognized for its leadership and innovation in promoting environmental sustainability and community well-being, including its achievements in saving water, reducing waste, promoting recyclability and improving children's oral health through its Bright Smiles, Bright Futures program, which has reached more than one billion children since 1991. For more information about Colgate's global business and how the Company is building a future to smile about, visit www.colgatepalmolive.com. CL-C

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210603005665/en/