Colgate-Palmolive Recognized By Dow Jones Sustainability Indices For Fifth Consecutive Year

Colgate-Palmolive has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices in recognition of its ongoing commitment to sustainable business practices and leadership. This achievement marks the Company's fifth consecutive year of inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI).

Colgate achieved the highest score out of the 20 companies assessed in the Household Products Industry in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment, as of S&P's November 12, 2021 evaluation.

Colgate's sustainability efforts are guided by three key ambitions outlined in its 2025 Sustainability & Social Impact Strategy:

Helping Millions of Homes: Colgate empowers people to develop healthier habits by choosing sustainability-friendly products that improve their lives and homes, including: Colgate's first-of-its-kind recyclable toothpaste tube; Colgate Keep toothbrush featuring 80% less plastic waste compared to similarly sized Colgate toothbrushes; Palmolive Ultra in 100% Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic bottles; Softsoap Foaming Hand Soap Tablets, offering an easy-to-use form that encourages reuse and refill as an alternative to buying new plastic bottles; includes a starter kit containing a refillable, recyclable aluminum bottle.

Preserving our Environment: Colgate is accelerating action on climate change and reducing our environmental footprint by working with partners and third-party organizations to decrease plastic waste, save water, conserve natural resources and eliminate waste. To date, Colgate has 25 certified TRUE Zero Waste facilities in 15 countries on five continents—more than any other company in the world; As of December 31, 2020, Colgate has reduced the amount of waste sent to landfills by 82%, per ton of production, since 2010; As of December 31, 2020, Colgate has reduced water use per ton of production by nearly 52% vs. 2002. And since launching in 2016, our "Save Water" public awareness campaign has led consumers to avoid an estimated 155 billion gallons, contributing to an avoidance of an estimated 8.3 million metric tons of CO2 emissions.

"With a brand that is in more homes than any other, Colgate is uniquely positioned to help people live healthier, more sustainable lives," said Ann Tracy, Colgate's Chief Sustainability Officer. "We are deeply committed to innovation and sustainability progress, and another year of recognition by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices is an honor that further establishes Colgate's leadership as we seek to create planet-friendly products and embed sustainability practices at every level of our business."

This recognition from the DJSI comes during a period of key sustainability initiatives and accomplishments for Colgate, including the issuance of our first Sustainability Bond pursuant to our Sustainable Financing Framework and recognition as an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year by U.S. EPA ENERGY STAR. Additional details about Colgate's sustainability targets and accomplishments are available in its Corporate Sustainability & Social Impact Report 2020: Reimagining a Healthier Future for All.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a caring, innovative growth company reimagining a healthier future for all people, their pets and our planet. Focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition, the Company sells its products in more than 200 countries and territories under brands such as Colgate, Palmolive, elmex, hello, meridol, Sorriso, Tom's of Maine, EltaMD, Filorga, Irish Spring, PCA Skin, Protex, Sanex, Softsoap, Speed Stick, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Soupline and Suavitel, as well as Hill's Science Diet and Hill's Prescription Diet. The Company is recognized for its leadership and innovation in promoting environmental sustainability and community well-being, including its achievements in saving water, reducing waste, promoting recyclability and improving children's oral health through its Bright Smiles, Bright Futures program, which has reached more than 1.3 billion children since 1991. For more information about Colgate's global business and how the Company is building a future to smile about, visit www.colgatepalmolive.com. CL-C

