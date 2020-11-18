Colgate-Palmolive Company today announced its 2025 Sustainability & Social Impact Strategy - defining its key actions and setting measurable targets for 2025 and beyond.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201118005365/en/

Colgate-Palmolive announces its 2025 Sustainability & Social Impact Strategy, defining key actions & setting measurable targets for 2025 & beyond. (Photo: Business Wire)

Colgate's 2025 Sustainability & Social Impact Strategy focuses on three ambitions: promoting well-being and inclusivity; helping people develop healthy habits; and preserving and improving the environment. They are supported by actionable targets that uphold Colgate's continued commitment to building environmental and social consciousness into every decision, which earned the Company recognition on the 2020 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) for the fourth consecutive year. Colgate also was named the top performing Household Products company by the DJSI for the second year in a row and achieved "Industry Best" scores in the Environmental and Social categories.

"Because our Colgate brand is in more homes than any other, we can - and will -create a healthier, more sustainable future for all," said Noel Wallace, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Colgate-Palmolive. "We view environmental and social stewardship as enterprise-wide catalysts for growth, and we're committed to raising the bar and ensuring sustainability is integrated into all aspects of our company - from what we make to how we work to how we go to market."

Among the company's social and environmental sustainability actions, key targets are:

Eliminate one third of new plastics as part of the transition to 100% recyclable, reusable, or compostable plastic packaging by 2025

Earn 100% TRUE Zero Waste certification for global operations and build 100% of new manufacturing sites LEED certified by 2025

Source 100% renewable electricity for global operations by 2030

Achieve Net Zero Carbon emissions in global operations by 2040

Promote water conservation awareness to 100% of our global consumers by 2025

Improve oral health for two billion children by 2025, to help create a zero-cavity future

Help 15 million pets find homes through Hill's Food, Shelter, Love program by 2025

Colgate people are already hard at work pursuing these goals. For example, to reach its plastic targets, the company launched its first-of-its-kind recyclable toothpaste tube on three continents and is sharing that technology to speed the industry's sustainability transformation. With the company's global leadership in manual toothbrushes, Colgate aims to build on the successful global launches of its bamboo toothbrushes for adults and children with additional advancements to further reduce plastic in toothbrushes. Colgate also currently has 19 certified TRUE Zero Waste facilities across five continents - more than any other company in the world.

"With Colgate's global reach, we know we have the responsibility and opportunity to make a difference to boost our ambitions as well as to measure and communicate our progress with more frequency and transparency. This strategy reflects our role as a global consumer products company and is informed by all of our stakeholders, both internal and external," added Ann Tracy, Chief Sustainability Officer.

This announcement comes during a period of purpose-driven commitments that Colgate has advanced in sustainability and social responsibility. In 2020, Colgate has been helping to combat the spread of COVID-19 by producing, donating and distributing 25 million specially-made bars of soap as well as donating more than $20 million in health and hygiene products to health professionals and underserved communities in need.

In addition, Colgate has earned numerous awards for its ongoing commitment to sustainability. Most recently, the Company was named to the prestigious Fortune's 2020 Change The World List. Moreover, in the past year alone, Colgate received its 10th consecutive ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award, a U.S. Green Building Council Leadership Award, and recognition on EPA's Green Power Partnership National Top 100.

To learn more about Colgate's commitment to sustainability, visit: https://www.colgatepalmolive.com/en-us/core-values/sustainability or https://www.linkedin.com/company/colgate-palmolive/.

About Colgate-Palmolive:Colgate-Palmolive Company is a caring, innovative growth company reimagining a healthier future for all people, their pets and our planet. Focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition and reaching more than 200 countries and territories, Colgate teams are developing and selling health and hygiene products and pet nutrition offerings essential to society through brands such as Colgate, Palmolive, elmex, meridol, Tom's of Maine, hello, Sorriso, Speed Stick, Softsoap, Irish Spring, Protex, Sanex, Filorga, eltaMD, PCA Skin, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Soupline and Suavitel, as well as Hill's Science Diet and Hill's Prescription Diet. Colgate seeks to deliver sustainable, profitable growth and superior shareholder returns and to provide Colgate people with an innovative and inclusive work environment. Colgate does this by developing and selling products globally that make people's lives healthier and more enjoyable and by embracing its sustainability, diversity, equity and inclusion and social responsibility strategies across the organization. For more information about Colgate's global business, its efforts to improve the oral health of children through its Bright Smiles, Bright Futures program and how the Company is building a future to smile about, visit www.colgatepalmolive.com. CL-C

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements:This press release, including our 2025 Sustainability & Social Impact Strategy, contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in its rules, regulations and releases. These statements are made on the basis of Colgate's views and assumptions as of this time, and Colgate undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law. Colgate cautions investors that such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual events or results may differ materially from these statements due to a number of factors. For information about factors that could impact Colgate's business and cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements, consult our filings with the SEC (including, but not limited to, the information set forth under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201118005365/en/