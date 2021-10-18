Colfax Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release And Conference Call

WILMINGTON, DE, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colfax Corporation (CFX) - Get Colfax Corporation Report, a leading diversified technology company, today announced that it will issue a press release providing financial results for the third quarter of 2021 on the morning of Thursday, November 4, 2021. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss these results beginning at 8:00 a.m. Eastern on that day, which will be open to the public by calling +1-888-771-4371 (U.S. callers) and +1-847-585-4405 (International callers) and referencing the conference ID number 50243903 and through webcast via Colfax's website www.colfaxcorp.com under the "Investors" section.

Colfax's financial results press release and supplemental information referenced on the call, if any, for the third quarter of 2021 will be available under the "Investors" section of Colfax's website prior to the conference call. A link to a replay of the call will also be available on the Colfax website later that day.

About Colfax Corporation

Colfax Corporation (CFX) - Get Colfax Corporation Report is a leading diversified technology company that provides orthopedic and fabrication technology products and services to customers around the world, principally under the DJO and ESAB brands. The Company uses its Colfax Business System ("CBS"), a comprehensive set of tools and processes, to create superior value for customers, shareholders and associates. In March of 2021, Colfax announced its intention to separate into two independent and public companies, which is targeted to be completed in the first quarter of 2022 to accelerate strategic momentum and unlock additional value creation potential; one business will focus on specialty medical technologies and the other on fabrication technologies. For more information about Colfax and our separation activities, please visit www.colfaxcorp.com.

