Coleman Professional Services Is Now Coleman Health Services

KENT, Ohio, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coleman Professional Services, a nonprofit provider of behavioral healthcare and rehabilitation services, is now Coleman Health Services. The new name better reflects the organization's focus on whole-person treatment.

"The name 'Coleman Professional Services' no longer represents the continuous changes in our behavioral health field," Nelson Burns, president and CEO, said. "We now can expand our services to meet the holistic nature of healthcare; we provide more integrated health services than ever before."

Burns, who is retiring after 36 years of service, noted that the mission of Coleman has not changed - to improve the lives of people it serves regardless of their ability to pay, by delivering mental health, substance use, residential, and rehabilitation services. Coleman has recently been designated a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic (CCBHC) in a number of the counties where it provides services. As a CCBHC, Coleman will also have primary care offered at those locations.

Hattie Tracy, Coleman's new President and CEO, enthusiastically endorses the new name and logo. "Now that Coleman is offering expanded services to treat our clients' behavioral health and physical health needs, the new name will better represent Coleman and all that we do in the counties that we serve." She added, "The logo is great because it represents our clients in the center surrounded by Coleman's seven values."

Coleman started in 1978 in Portage County as the Kevin Coleman Center. In 1996 the name was changed to Coleman Professional Services and the organization began to grow beyond Portage County. Coleman now provides services in 22 Ohio counties, from the western border to the eastern border.

Services provided by Coleman in addition to behavioral health include employment, residential, and various social services. Coleman operates four enterprise businesses to help provide funding for Coleman's award-winning services. For more information, visit ColemanServices.org.

