Coldplay To Play Exclusive Concert May 24th To Support Red Nose Day

NEW YORK, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UK band Coldplay will play a live-streamed concert on TikTok Monday May 24 th to support Red Nose Day, the annual campaign to end child poverty. Just three days ahead of Red Nose Day 2021, Coldplay will give an intimate, four-song performance live from London at 11 am PT/ 2 pm ET/ 7pm BST on their TikTok channel (@coldplay). This is an exclusive performance to benefit Red Nose Day, marking Coldplay's first-ever live concert on TikTok.

" Red Nose Day do amazing things around the world to keep children safe, healthy, educated and empowered," said Coldplay singer Chris Martin. "We're really happy to be able to support their work with this performance."

Coldplay are longtime supporters of Red Nose Day, including their creation of Game of Thrones: The Musical in 2015, a 12-minute comedy sketch with the cast of the show to benefit Red Nose Day, which has been viewed more than 30 million times.

"I'm so excited to have Coldplay on board to support Red Nose Day 2021 and give fans all over the world this incredible experience," said Alison Moore, CEO of Comic Relief US. "This is a huge opportunity for Red Nose Day to raise much-needed funds to end child poverty and to break new ground with our first-ever TikTok fundraiser."

"The TikTok community are huge fans of Coldplay, and we'd like to thank the band for choosing us for this intimate performance," said Ole Obermann Global Head of Music at TikTok. "This is both an exciting opportunity for our global audience to hear and watch great music, as well as raise money for a charity that does such good work for children both in the United States and around the world."

The concert by Coldplay is part of a series of Red Nose Day activities including a to-be-announced creator and gamer streaming fundraising activation that culminates in Red Nose Day 2021 on May 27 th. NBC will be airing a special Red Nose Day episode of "The Wall," on May 27 th hosted by longtime supporter Chris Hardwick, as well as activating other programming features across the network. Donors can also support Red Nose Day in-store at more than 9,000 Walgreens locations nationwide and through the Walgreens app.

When the pandemic hit last year, Walgreens and Comic Relief US moved quickly to reimagine Red Nose Day itself as a collective online experience that could inspire millions and give hope as the ripple effects of COVID-19 disproportionately affected underserved children. In 2021, the Digital Red Nose has once again replaced the physical Red Nose traditionally sold in Walgreens stores, and is available online as a digital filter across Instagram, Facebook and Snapchat.

In 2020, Red Nose Day raised over $42 million, with more than $240 million raised since 2015. Since Red Nose Day 2020, Comic Relief US also began a new campaign called The Full Plate Project to tackle food insecurity and child hunger during the holidays, working with a unique coalition of grassroots community-based partners.

"We've had to evolve because of COVID-19, but it's energizing to be part of the digital transformation of social purpose work," said Moore. "I'm moved by how you can build a powerful giving community by creating dynamic experiences online and across platforms. And as we continue to grow as a year-round, omnichannel campaign we are excited about the expanded role that TikTok plays in reaching a truly digital global community. I'm enormously grateful to Coldplay for taking part in this critical year for kids."

More information on the event can be found at rednoseday.org/coldplay.

About Red Nose Day

Red Nose Day USA is a fundraising campaign run by the non-profit organization Comic Relief US, a registered U.S. 501(c)(3). Red Nose Day started in the U.K. in 1988, built on the foundation that the power of entertainment can drive positive change. To date, it has raised over $1 billion globally. Since its US launch in 2015, Red Nose Day has raised over $240 million to positively impact over 25 million children in the US and around the world. Money raised supports programs that ensure the children who need it most are safe, healthy, educated and empowered. For more information about Red Nose Day USA and its impact, visit www.rednoseday.org. Follow @RedNoseDayUSA on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

