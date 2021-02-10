Cold Stone Creamery Reveals Top 10 Most-Loved Flavors

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Out of all the ice cream flavors Cold Stone Creamery® ( www.ColdStoneCreamery.com) has to offer, have you ever wondered what is the most popular? In honor of Valentine's Day, we're revealing which ice cream flavors got the most love in 2020.

In honor of Valentine's Day, Cold Stone Creamery is revealing which ice cream flavors got the most love in 2020.

According to online ordering data, the top 10 ice cream flavors are:

Cake Batter ™ Chocolate French Vanilla Sweet Cream Cheesecake Coffee Strawberry Mint Classic Cookie Dough Cotton Candy*

Birthday Cake Remix ™ tops the list of Cold Stone Creamery's signature Creations™, followed by Chocolate Devotion®, Peanut Butter Cup Perfection®, Founder's Favorite® and Coffee Lovers Only®. For Mix-Ins™, brownies reigned supreme, followed closely by OREO® cookies, cookie dough, caramel and fudge. Cookies & Creamery ™ took the first spot for ice cream cakes with Tall, Dark & Delicious™ coming in second place.

"We know there are all kinds of love - familial, friendship, romantic, self-love… And to celebrate all that love, we're sharing a list of most-loved ice cream flavors with our guests this Valentine's Day," said Sara Schmillen, vice president of marketing at Kahala Brands™, parent company of Cold Stone Creamery. "No matter what type of love you're celebrating this Valentine's Day, we hope to continue bringing people together over our sweet treats."

Cold Stone Creamery wants to know what your favorite flavor is! Head to www.Instagram.com/ColdStone and leave us a comment telling us your favorite flavor.

*Available at participating locations.

About Cold Stone CreameryCold Stone Creamery® delivers the Ultimate Ice Cream Experience® through a community of franchisees who are passionate about ice cream. The secret recipe for smooth and creamy ice cream is handcrafted fresh daily in each store, and then customized by combining a variety of mix-ins on a frozen granite stone. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Cold Stone Creamery is owned by parent company Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries. The Cold Stone Creamery brand operates nearly 1,500 locations globally in approximately 30 countries worldwide.

For more information about Cold Stone Creamery, visit www.ColdStoneCreamery.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cold-stone-creamery-reveals-top-10-most-loved-flavors-301226084.html

SOURCE Cold Stone Creamery