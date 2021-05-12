Cold Stone Creamery Offers The Ultimate Cake Batter Experience

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2003, a Cold Stone Creamery® franchisee came up with the idea for Cake Batter Ice Cream® and the rest is history.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2003, a Cold Stone Creamery® franchisee came up with the idea for Cake Batter Ice Cream® and the rest is history. Now, just in time for warmer weather, Cold Stone Creamery® ( www.ColdStoneCreamery.com) is celebrating this bestselling flavor by reinventing it once again, offering Strawberry Cake Batter™ Ice Cream and Marbled Cake Batter™ Ice Cream, along with the original Cake Batter Ice Cream®, each featured in a Creation™.

For strawberry lovers, the Strawberry Batter Batter™ Creation™ is made with Strawberry Cake Batter™ Ice Cream, Red Velvet Cake, Graham Cracker Pie Crust and Whipped Topping. Marble-ous Cake Batter™ features Marbled Cake Batter™ Ice Cream, Yellow Cake, Brownie and Caramel. If you're a fan of the classics, you can't go wrong with Birthday Cake Remix™, made with Cake Batter Ice Cream®, Rainbow Sprinkles, Brownie and Fudge.

"Cake Batter Ice Cream is quintessentially Cold Stone Creamery," said Sara Schmillen, vice president of marketing at Kahala Brands™, parent company of Cold Stone Creamery. "We wanted to pay homage to our top selling flavor and reimagine it with delicious new combinations, leading us to create two additional cake batter-themed flavors everyone is sure to enjoy."

Cold Stone Creamery stores nationwide will offer the new flavors, Strawberry Cake Batter™ and Marbled Cake Batter™, until August 31, while the original Cake Batter Ice Cream® is here to stay!

Featured & Promotional Flavors:

Cake Batter Ice Cream®

Strawberry Cake Batter™ Ice Cream

Marbled Cake Batter™ Ice Cream

Featured & Promotional Creations™:

Birthday Cake Remix™: Cake Batter Ice Cream®, Rainbow Sprinkles, Brownie & Fudge

Cake Batter Ice Cream®, Rainbow Sprinkles, Brownie & Fudge Strawberry Batter Batter™: Strawberry Cake Batter™ Ice Cream, Red Velvet Cake , Graham Cracker Pie Crust & Whipped Topping

Strawberry Cake Batter™ Ice Cream, , Graham Cracker Pie Crust & Whipped Topping Marble-ous Cake Batter™: Marbled Cake Batter™ Ice Cream, Yellow Cake, Brownie & Caramel

Promotional Mix-ins

Red Velvet Cake

