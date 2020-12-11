Cold Stone Creamery Brings Back Holiday-Inspired Flavor, Creation & Cake

These seasonal delights will be available for a limited time only

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It's the most wonderful time of the year and Cold Stone Creamery® ( www.ColdStoneCreamery.com) is getting into the holiday spirit with an indulgent Creation™ and ice cream cake! Fan favorite Dark Chocolate Peppermint Ice Cream is back now available at Cold Stone Creamery locations nationwide.

Decadent Dark Chocolate Peppermint Ice Cream is featured in both a Creation™ and an ice cream cake, with flavors that play off of classic holiday combinations. The Chocolate Peppermint Perfection™ Creation is made with Dark Chocolate Peppermint Ice Cream, mixed with OREO® Cookies, Whipped Topping and Fudge. This year you can also complete your holiday dessert spread with a Candy Cane Lane™ Ice Cream Cake featuring layers of Red Velvet Cake andDark Chocolate Peppermint Ice Cream with OREO® Cookies wrapped in rich Fudge Ganache and crumbed with Candy Cane Pieces.

"We are thrilled to bring back one of our most popular seasonal ice cream flavors and introduce a newly imagined holiday-inspired Creation™," said Sara Schmillen, vice president of marketing at Kahala Brands™, parent company of Cold Stone Creamery. "We know the holiday season may feel different for families this year, but that won't stop us from packing enough holiday cheer into our treats to keep your celebrations merry and bright."

If you need last minute stocking stuffers for friends and family or a teacher appreciation gift, 'tis the season for Cold Stone Creamery gift cards! Gift cards can be purchased online or at your local Cold Stone Creamery.

Promotional Flavor:

Dark Chocolate Peppermint Ice Cream - available until January 5

Promotional Creation™:

Chocolate Peppermint Perfection™ - Dark Chocolate Peppermint Ice Cream with OREO® Cookies, Whipped Topping and Fudge - available until January 5

Promotional Cake:

Candy Cane Lane™ - Layers of moist Red Velvet Cake and Dark Chocolate Peppermint Ice Cream with OREO® Cookies wrapped in rich Fudge Ganache and crumbed with Candy Cane Pieces - available until January 5

About Cold Stone CreameryCold Stone Creamery® delivers the Ultimate Ice Cream Experience® through a community of franchisees who are passionate about ice cream. The secret recipe for smooth and creamy ice cream is handcrafted fresh daily in each store, and then customized by combining a variety of mix-ins on a frozen granite stone. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Cold Stone Creamery is owned by parent company Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries. The Cold Stone Creamery brand operates nearly 1,500 locations globally in approximately 30 countries worldwide.

