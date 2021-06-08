Cold Creek Solutions, A Leader In Cold Storage Development, Announces A New State-of-the-art 305,000 SF Cold Storage Building In The Heart Of San Antonio's Industrial Complex

SAN ANTONIO, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dallas-Fort Worth-based developer Cold Creek Solutions ("CCS") has announced a second project in the state of Texas in San Antonio, one of the fastest-growing cities in the U.

SAN ANTONIO, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dallas-Fort Worth-based developer Cold Creek Solutions ("CCS") has announced a second project in the state of Texas in San Antonio, one of the fastest-growing cities in the U.S.

"We are very excited about the opportunity to create a long-term partnership with the city of San Antonio," said Matt McWilliams, President and Managing Partner of CCS. "The San Antonio site sits at the intersection of I-10 E and loop 410, which puts it in a prime position to service the explosive growth in the Austin, San Antonio and surrounding south and central Texas markets while also providing easy access to the U.S./ Mexico border and port cities like Houston."

With population growth in the state surging double-digit percentages, especially in cities like Austin and San Antonio, an abundance of new food production facilities have been built to meet unprecedented demand. As a result, there is a critical shortage of new cold storage to support these regions' continued growth and development.

McWilliams says, "Like our project up north in the DFW metroplex, we look forward to serving the central and southern half of the state with another exceptional cold storage facility that will support the continued economic boom throughout Texas."

CCS's first Texas project, a 374,560 SF cold storage facility in Denton, TX, is scheduled to be completed in June of 2022 and is already nearly 50% leased. McWilliams says, "The CCS team has proven we can move fast and get a large-scale project under construction in record time through our years of experience and extensive relationships, which will prove tremendously valuable to an underserved market like San Antonio."

This particular cold storage facility will be one of the newest and largest state-of-the-art facilities in San Antonio and surrounding areas. The roughly 305,000 SF facility will provide storage for 45,000 pallets of frozen or refrigerated products upon completion. Unlike existing vintage facilities and other new builds in the region, this new project, designed by ARCO National Construction, will allow for a large-scale or multi-operator build-out with tremendous efficiencies.

The project is immediately available for leasing opportunities.

In addition, CCS has also secured additional acreage within the San Antonio industrial corridor that will support a sizeable build-to-suit project.

CCS anticipates breaking ground this fall so that the facility will be ready for operation in late 2022.

Contact: Matt McWilliamsCold Creek Solutions, LPPhone: 817-550-3363Email: matt@coldcreeklp.com Web: www.coldcreeklp.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cold-creek-solutions-a-leader-in-cold-storage-development-announces-a-new-state-of-the-art-305-000-sf-cold-storage-building-in-the-heart-of-san-antonios-industrial-complex-301308275.html

SOURCE ARCO National Construction