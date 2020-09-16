Cold Chain Technologies Appoints Ranjeet Banerjee As Chief Executive Officer

FRANKLIN, Mass., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cold Chain Technologies ("CCT" or the "Company"), a leading global provider of reusable and single-use passive thermal packaging solutions for the shipment of temperature sensitive products for the life sciences supply chain, announced today that Ranjeet Banerjee has been appointed Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors to lead the Company through its next stage of transformative growth. Larry Gordon, CCT's Founder, has been elevated to the role of Senior Advisor and will, as a member of the CCT Board of Directors, continue to provide valuable strategic insight to the Company.

Ranjeet Banerjee is an extremely successful and experienced medical technology executive who has spent the last 25 years with Becton Dickinson ("BD"), a global medical technology company that is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics, and the delivery of care. Most recently, he was a BD Corporate Executive Vice President as well as President of the US and Canada regions with responsibility for $6 billion in revenue. Over his career at BD, Ranjeet has been responsible for growing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, pioneering new business models, and developing innovative product and service offerings to deliver a differentiated experience to BD's customers. Ranjeet earned a Bachelor of Technology in Chemical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology and brings a wealth of experience in growing branded, medical-oriented, high-technology businesses both organically and through acquisition.

"I am excited to be joining CCT during such an exciting time in the Company's history," said Banerjee. "As CCT continues to expand globally and accelerate the rapid growth of its reusable parcel and pallet product offering coupled with services and data-analytics capabilities, I believe that no company is better positioned to continue to lead the transformation of the cold chain industry."

Larry Gordon, CCT's Founder, added, "For more than 20 years, it has been my distinct pleasure and privilege to lead the CCT team as we have grown into a global leader, helping our customers deliver life-saving medication to the people who depend on it. I welcome Ranjeet as our new CEO, and I am confident that with his extensive experience and reputation in the medical technology industry, CCT will continue to exceed our customers' expectations and be viewed as the partner of choice in our industry."

Bob Bohne, CCT's retiring President, stated, "I am confident in Ranjeet's ability, in combination with all of our talents, to continue to grow CCT and to help it achieve its full potential, and I feel fortunate to have him join our company as its new leader."

CCT is a portfolio company of Los Angeles-based Aurora Capital Partners.

About Cold Chain TechnologiesCold Chain Technologies is a leading global provider of reusable and single-use thermal packaging solutions for the shipment of temperature-sensitive material, principally serving the life sciences supply chain. With more than 50 years of ensuring product safety in transit, CCT has built a reputation as the industry's most innovative and reliable provider to the largest global life sciences OEMs and distributors. For more information about CCT, visit: https://www.coldchaintech.com/

Cold Chain Technologies Media Contact Melinda FayetteMarketing Communications Manager mfayette@coldchaintech.com135 Constitution Blvd. Franklin, MA 02038

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cold-chain-technologies-appoints-ranjeet-banerjee-as-chief-executive-officer-301132641.html

SOURCE Cold Chain Technologies