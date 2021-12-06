Cold Chain Market 2021 2026 - Global Overview By Component, Logistics, Technology, Temperature Type, Type, Deployment Type, Application, And Region

DUBLIN, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cold Chain Market Research Report by Component, Logistics, Technology, Temperature Type, Type, Deployment Type, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been...

DUBLIN, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cold Chain Market Research Report by Component, Logistics, Technology, Temperature Type, Type, Deployment Type, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Cold Chain Market size was estimated at USD 13.73 billion in 2020, is expected to reach USD 14.90 billion in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.81% reaching USD 22.81 billion by 2026. Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available.

In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period. This research report categorizes the Cold Chain to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Component, the market was studied across Hardware and Software. The Hardware is further studied across Networking Devices, RFID Devices, Sensors and Data Loggers, and Telematics and Telemetry Devices.

Based on Logistics, the market was studied across Storage and Transportation. The Storage is further studied across Cold Containers and Warehouses. The Transportation is further studied across Airways, Railways, Roadways, and Waterways.

Based on Technology, the market was studied across Blast Freezing, Evaporating Cooling, and Vapor Compression.

Based on Temperature Type, the market was studied across Chilled and Frozen.

Based on Type, the market was studied across Refrigerated Storage and Refrigerated Transport.

Based on Deployment Type, the market was studied across Cloud Based and On Premises.

Based on Application, the market was studied across Food & Beverages and Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare.

Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific , and Europe , Middle East & Africa . The Americas is further studied across Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Mexico , and United States . The United States is further studied across California , Florida , Illinois , New York , Ohio , Pennsylvania , and Texas . The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , Taiwan , and Thailand . The Europe , Middle East & Africa is further studied across France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Qatar , Russia , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , Spain , United Arab Emirates , and United Kingdom .

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Cold Chain Market?2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Cold Chain Market during the forecast period?3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Cold Chain Market?4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Cold Chain Market?5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Cold Chain Market?6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Cold Chain Market?7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Cold Chain Market?

Competitive Scenario

The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service. Company Usability Profiles

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Cold Chain Market, including:

