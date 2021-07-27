Cold Chain Logistics European Market To 2025 - Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecasts

DUBLIN, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Cold Chain Logistics Market by Mode of Transportation, End Use Industry and Temperature Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Cold chain logistics consists of storage and transportation of temperature-sensitive products along the supply chain by using thermal refrigerated packaging methods and logistical planning so that the integrity of these shipments is protected. Cold chain products are transported through various means such as refrigerated railcars & trucks, reefers & air cargos, refrigerated cargo ships, and others. Major elements of cold chain logistics consist of cooling systems, cold storage, cold transport, and cold processing & distribution.Cold chain logistics refers to the freezing solutions planned to maintain the quality and shell life of the products such as fresh agricultural produce, seafood, frozen food, photographic film, chemicals, and pharmaceutical drugs. Cold chains are essential for extending the period of marketing, avoiding over capacity, reducing transport bottlenecks during peak period, and maintaining product quality. The process involves the utilization of temperature-controlled warehouses for storage and cold insulated transport vehicles for products' distributions. Cold chain logistics solutions are widely used to transport and store fruits, vegetables, meat, beef, medicines, and drugs. Transportation modes used are refrigerated trucks, refrigerated railcars, refrigerated cargo, and air cargo.Monitoring, storage, and transportation are the important factors in the cold chain to avoid degradation in the quality of shipments. Cold chain logistics are anticipated to witness significant growth over the years, owing to rise in need of cold chain logistics in the pharmaceutical industry.At present, Germany dominates the market, followed by France, Spain, and Rest of Europe. The Europe cold chain logistics market is driven by growing penetration of e-commerce in the industry, changing lifestyles, increasing tech-driven logistics services, rising number of refrigerated warehouse, and the growing pharmaceutical sector.Moreover, poor infrastructure, standardization & higher logistics costs, and lack of control of manufacturers and retailers on logistics service hamper the growth of the Europe cold chain logistics market.However, surge in use of IT solutions & automated software for cold chain logistics, cost cutting, and lead time reduction due to adoption of multi-modal system and RFID technologies for cold chain applications are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the growth of the Europe cold chain logistics market. The Europe cold chain logistics market is analyzed and estimated in accordance with the impacts of drivers, restraints, and opportunities. The period studied in this report is 2015-2025.

The Europe cold chain logistics market is segmented based on end-use industry, temperature type, mode of transportation, and country. By end-use industry, it is divided into fruits & vegetables, bakery & confectionary, dairy & frozen desserts, meat & sea food, drugs & pharmaceuticals, and others. By temperature type, it is bifurcated into chilled and frozen. By mode of transportation, it is classified into railways, airways, roadways, and waterways. Based on country, the market is analyzed across Germany, the UK, Spain, Italy, France, and the rest of Europe.The key players operating in the Europe cold chain logistics market include Kuehne+Nagel, Noatum Logistics, MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company, Lineage Logistics Holdings, Blue Water Shipping, Kloosterboer, Deutsche Post AG (DHL Group), GEODIS, AGRO Merchants Group, and DSV. Key Benefits

