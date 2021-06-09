Cold Brew Coffee Market To Grow By USD 1.119 Billion|Key Drivers And Market Forecasts|17000 Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

The cold brew coffee market is expected to grow by USD 1.119 billion during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the cold brew coffee market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase as compared to 2019.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planningto mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Cold Brew Coffee Market Participants:

HighBrewCoffee

HighBrewCoffee offers peppermint mocha, Mexican vanilla, double espresso, dark chocolate mocha, black and bold, creamy cappuccinos protein, salted caramel, espresso triple shot, vanilla bean triple shot, black triple shot, toasted coconut latte, and bourbon vanilla latte.

La Colombe Torrefaction Inc.

La Colombe Torrefaction Inc. offers hard cold brew, nitro cold brew, cold brew, cold brew draft latte in different flavors such as real vanilla, oat milk and real caramel, real cocoa, milk and cane sugar, coconut milk, real lemonade, and milk and cane sugar.

RISE Brewing Co.

RISE Brewing Co. offers Nitro Cold Brew Coffee. The variants of nitro cold brew coffee include original black, oat milk latte, oat milk mocha, classic latte, vertical ascension original black, and are also available in vegan variety packs.

Cold Brew Coffee Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

The cold-brew coffee market is segmented as below:

Product

Arabica-based



Robusta-based



Liberica-based

Geographic Landscape

APAC



Europe



The Middle East and Africa

and

North America



South America

The cold brew coffee market is driven by new product launches. In addition, the increasing demand for organic and private labels are expected to trigger the cold brew coffee market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 28% during the forecast period.

