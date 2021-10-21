Colbeck Capital Management Sponsors 2021 Futures And Options 'Dream Big' Event

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Colbeck Capital Management is an official sponsor of the "11th Annual Dream Big — A Celebration of Opportunity" event, held at The Plaza Hotel in New York City on Oct.

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Colbeck Capital Management is an official sponsor of the "11th Annual Dream Big — A Celebration of Opportunity" event, held at The Plaza Hotel in New York City on Oct. 21. Futures and Options will be presenting their 2021 Dream Big Award, and announcing this year's Dream Big Scholarships.

Founded in 1995 to empower New York City's underserved youth, Future and Options provides career development opportunities through paid and mentored internships. The nonprofit's program helps teens access greater economic opportunities with work-readiness training and support from experienced mentors. In addition, Futures and Options partners benefit by connecting with a pipeline of promising up-and-coming teens looking to explore new career opportunities.

Utilizing support from generous industry professionals and donations, Futures and Options helps youth of color and historically underrepresented communities to acquire in-demand professional skills and pursue higher education to help them better compete in a global economy. To date, the nonprofit has served more than 7,000 New York City teens and coordinated internship placements for more than 500 private and nonprofit businesses across the five boroughs. The nonprofit says 90% of all student participants complete their internships, graduate high school, and go on to pursue higher education opportunities.

Colbeck Capital Management is proud to support an important organization like Futures and Options and contribute to the 11th Annual Dream Big Awards.

About Colbeck Capital Management

Colbeck Capital Management ( www.colbeck.com) is a strategic lender that partners with companies during periods of transition, providing creative capital solutions to meet their evolving needs. Founded in 2009 by Jason Colodne and Jason Beckman, Colbeck Capital has offices in New York City and Los Angeles.

