Colaberry Announces Military Scholarship

BOSTON, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Colaberry , an in-demand skills training and career transition provider, announced the launch of a new scholarship initiative aimed at providing veterans and military personnel with training scholarships for some of their acclaimed Data Science and Analytics programs.

"This year has been challenging for all of us. Our mission at Colaberry has always focused on providing pathways to well-paid jobs and rewarding careers in the future of work. More than ever, we are committed to furthering our mission and supporting those who need our help most," said Ram Katamaraja, Founder and CEO of Colaberry. "Our training programs were founded with the desire to give back to those who have served our country, and we can think of no better way to honor their commitment than to provide them with these scholarships."

In addition to military scholarships, Colaberry has also offered COVID-19 data science and data analytics training scholarships valued at over $510,000 in 2020. These scholarships are providing education to a range of individuals from veterans to front-line and essential workers, and individuals impacted by COVID-19, from various countries. Award recipients are receiving job-ready skills that they need to transition into future of work career pathways, including data science and data analytics.

"We pride ourselves on fostering a community of career development and inclusion that strives to allow all people to succeed in the future of work. This year has provided particular challenges that, while none of us could have foreseen, have allowed us to thrive and help others set themselves up for unimaginable future achievements. We are honored to pass these opportunities on to others," said Katamaraja.

About Colaberry

Colaberry provides in-demand tech and human skills training, supplies experts to businesses in need of data science and analytics talent, and advises companies on data projects. The company provides end-to-end solutions to develop today's workforce for success in tomorrow's workplace, and to transform organizations into agile, AI-powered industry leaders.

