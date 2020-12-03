Cola Wealth Advisors Pitches In To Bring Thanksgiving Meals To The Hungry

COLUMBIA, S.C., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rick Mantei and the team at Cola Wealth Advisors are doing their part to ensure that those in need in Columbia don't go hungry this Thanksgiving.

Although the holiday means gatherings of families and friends (even if via Zoom this year) and lots of food for many Americans, for more than 100,000 children in South Carolina, it means just another day of hunger.

As in years past, Cola Wealth Advisors is donating to Harvest Hope Food Bank in Columbia. And this year the team is asking its clients to help with the cause.

As South Carolina's largest food bank, Harvest Hope provides over 50,000 meals a week to individuals and families in need across 20 counties. According to the nonprofit group, 1 in 6 people in South Carolina don't have enough to eat. Harvest Food rescues food items from grocery stores and collects donated food to distribute through churches, food pantries, shelters, and soup kitchens around the state. It has established emergency food pantries in Greenville and Columbia to provide food to anyone in need. Its mission is to ensure that anyone facing hunger can find relief, whether it is a short-term need in a time of hardship or an ongoing situation.

Through the third week of November, Cola Wealth Advisors will have a donation bin in the lobby of its Lexington office, 4580 Sunset Boulevard, Columbia, for its clients to help the team help our neighbors in need. All dry and canned goods will be happily accepted.

For more information about Harvest Hope and to learn about more ways you can help, visit harvesthope.org, where you can also make a monetary donation. From our family to yours, we wish you a safe and plentiful holiday, and we thank you for your generosity in helping give others the gift of Thanksgiving.

Rick Mantei is the owner and founder of Cola Wealth Advisors. Securities and advisory services offered through Centaurus Financial, Inc., a member of FINRA and SIPC and a Registered Investment Advisor. Cola Wealth Advisors and Centaurus Financial, Inc. are not affiliated. With the help of Kathy Nishnic, Atul Makharia, Lisa Mantei, Matt Hawkins and Cindy Chiellini, the team assists more than two thousand families in achieving their financial goals. For more information, please visit https://www.colawealthadvisors.com/.

