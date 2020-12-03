COLUMBIA, S.C., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the holiday season fast approaching, the team at Cola Wealth Advisors is collecting articles to help those in need through Hidden Wounds. The Columbia, S.C.-based nonprofit helps active-duty, veteran, and retired members of the military deal with post-war trauma, including post traumatic stress disorder, traumatic brain injury, and other psychological and physical injuries.

Cola is helping by collecting blankets, clothing, and similar articles to be distributed by Hidden Wounds to members of the military in need. The public can help by donating items in the collection bin in the lobby of Cola's office at 4580 Sunset Boulevard, Columbia.

Hidden Wounds is a program of Project Josiah, a nonprofit organization helping veterans reintegrate into society. Caring and knowledgeable volunteers, many of them veterans themselves, have assisted service members and their families in 12 states and overseas.

In addition to helping Hidden Wounds through donations at Cola's office, you can make a monetary donation at hiddenwounds.org/donate.

Rick Mantei is the owner and founder of Cola Wealth Advisors. Securities and advisory services offered through Centaurus Financial, Inc., a member of FINRA and SIPC and a Registered Investment Advisor. Cola Wealth Advisors and Centaurus Financial, Inc. are not affiliated. With the help of Kathy Nishnic, Atul Makharia, Lisa Mantei, Matt Hawkins and Cindy Chiellini, the team assists more than two thousand families in achieving their financial goals. For more information, please visit https://www.colawealthadvisors.com/.

Contact: Erin Miller,803-748-7666, emiller@colawealth.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cola-wealth-advisors-helps-those-in-need-301185406.html

SOURCE Cola Wealth Advisors