Coinllectibles™️ Fusion NFTs™️ worth US$420,000 Were Promptly Snapped Up After Bronze Series 2 Launch, Resulting In An Aggregate Turnover Of US$4,789,034 In Fusion NFTs™️ To-date

SINGAPORE, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Metaverse Blockchain Fusion NFT™️ company, Coinllectibles™️, a wholly owned subsidiary of Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. (OTC: COSG), is pleased to announce that US$420,000 worth of Fusion NFTs™️ were promptly snapped up after launch, resulting in an aggregate turnover of US$4,789,034 in Fusion NFTs™️ to-date.

The pieces that were sold belonged to the "Heritage Series" - which comprised of (1) Qing Dynasty Wucai Five Blessings Longevity Foliate Mouth Plate and (2) Qing Dynasty Carved Red Lacquer And Cloud Dragon Stick Mallet Vase, which are more than 100 years old. Those 2 Fusion NFTs™️ were priced at USDT220,000 and USDT200,000 respectively and the OKEx links are https://www.okex.com/defi/nft/markets/detail?id=3383428 and https://www.okex.com/defi/nft/markets/detail?id=3383431 .

Commenting on the positive response, Toby O'Connor, CEO of Coinllectibles™️ said, "We expected these pieces in our Bronze Series 2 launch to be well received and to see sales within minutes of opening is encouraging. This reinforces our belief that we are building an increasingly strong community around the Coinllectibles brand that is being recognised for bringing quality pieces to the market in our robust Fusion NFT format."

At the point of this press release, 3 other ceramic collectibles are still available for sale. They are:

1. Meiping With Traditional Chinese Phoenix And Flower Pattern priced at USDT150,000 ( https://www.okex.com/defi/nft/markets/detail?id=3383429 ).

2. Wucai Solitary Vase Designed With Window, Flower, Character Story, With Human Foot And Animal Ear priced at USDT125,000 ( https://www.okex.com/defi/nft/markets/detail?id=3383426 ).

3. Modern Meiping Vase In Fa-Lang-Tsai Enamels With Figures priced at USDT125,000 ( https://www.okex.com/defi/nft/markets/detail?id=3383427 ).

Details of the past Fusion NFTs™️ sold by Coinllectibles™️ can be accessed from the following link: https://www.coinllectibles.art/en/resale . For pre-registration of interest for upcoming Coinllectibles™️ drops, please visit www.Coinllectibles.Art and join the Coinllectibles™️ Telegram Channel at https://t.me/Coinllectibles .

About Cosmos Group Holdings Inc

Cosmos is a business group that operates in two business segments:

Arts and Collectibles

Financing

Through Coinllectibles TM, the group provides authentication, valuation and certification (AVC) service, sale and purchase, hire purchase, financing, custody, security and exhibition (CSE) services to art buyers through traditional channels, as well as through leveraging blockchain technology through the creation of non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

With subsidiaries licensed under Hong Kong's Money Lenders Ordinance, the group currently primarily provides unsecured personal loan to private individuals, with a small portfolio of mortgage loans.

The group is integrating the two business segments by offering secured financing services to prospective art and collectibles purchasers to provide a one-stop arts and collectibles purchasing and financing experience.

About the Company - Coinllectibles™️

Coinllectibles™️ is an ACT (Arts and Collectibles Technology) company, which is redefining how the world thinks about art and collectible ownership in the digital age.

Their minted curated Fusion NFTs™️, capture all the rights and independent valuation and ownership of physical arts and collectibles securely underpinned by smart contracts stored on the blockchain.

Coinllectibles™️ Fusion NFTs™️ bridge the physical and virtual dimensions of the arts and collectibles market, providing a pleasurable, transparent, and frictionless experience to customers from all walks of life.

About Coinllectibles™️ Fusion NFT™️

Coinllectibles™️ prides the Fusion NFT™️ as the industry "Gold Standard". Being a Gold Standard, a Fusion NFT contains the following on the Inter Planetary File System (IPFS) - (1) a sale and purchase agreement reflecting the purchase, by the person minting the Fusion NFT™️, of the underlying asset at a fair value with all rights and restrictions clearly detailed, (2) bailment terms governing the rights to possession whilst the underlying asset remains with Coinllectibles™️, (3) a transfer deed reflecting the transfer of the ownership of the underlying asset (together with all rights and restrictions) by the transferor to the holder of the Fusion NFT™️, (4) ownership title deed written into the description of the Fusion NFT™️ and (5) the unequivocal identification file of the underlying asset, whose ownership is reflected in the title deed represented by the Fusion NFT™️.

