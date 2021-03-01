CoinFlip Lists Dogecoin Across Its Network Of 1,800 ATMs Nationwide

CHICAGO, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinFlip , the leading Bitcoin ATM provider in the U.S., announces today that Dogecoin (DOGE) is now listed on its 1,800-terminal network. Dogecoin was first started solely as an internet meme and in recent months propelled to a near ten billion dollar market cap due to support from celebrities such as Elon Musk, Snoop Dogg, Gene Simmons and Kevin Jonas. This announcement validates the legitimacy of the coin and further showcases CoinFlip's dedication to meet consumer and industry needs as coin popularities shift.

"CoinFlip's mission has always been to bank the unbanked and break down the barrier to entry. In doing so we're on a mission to make crypto currencies available to anyone who's interested in investing, even in the most rural towns of America," said Daniel Polotsky, CEO and Co-Founder of CoinFlip. "Given it's growing popularity and recent mass adoption, we are dedicated to making sure that Dogecoin is a part of our portfolio of coins, and encourage further support of this cryptocurrency in the coming months."

CoinFlip's listing of Dogecoin follows recent announcement of the company's immense growth in 2020. Last month CoinFlip reported a 359% increase in revenue from the year prior and more than tripling the size of its Bitcoin ATM network. Responding to record demand for easy and accessible avenues to buy and sell cryptocurrency, CoinFlip grew its network from 441 ATMs in January 2020 to over 1,400 by year's end, with terminals in 45 of the 50 states.

About CoinFlip:CoinFlip is the leading Bitcoin ATM operator globally, with over 1,800 machines across 46 states supporting the buying and selling of nine major cryptocurrencies. The company cuts typical transaction fees by more than half, offers an incredibly simple user experience and introduced 24/7 customer support, which has now become an industry standard. CoinFlip's goal is to advance crypto adoption, accessibility and liquidity to support communities, like the underbanked, who need it most. Its ATMs are on the frontline of a financial revolution, where Bitcoin and blockchain technology can empower those who have been left behind by legacy financial institutions. Founded in 2015, CoinFlip is headquartered in Chicago.

