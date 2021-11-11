CoinFlip Co-Founders Daniel Polotsky And Ben Weiss Named In Crain's 40 Under 40

Polotsky and Weiss started the company in college to help others who wanted to safely invest in crypto

CHICAGO, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinFlip's founders Daniel Polotsky, 27 and Ben Weiss, 26 have been named to the 2021 Crain's 40 Under 40 honorees list. For 32 years, Crain's 40 Under 40 feature has tapped business, nonprofit, government, and cultural leaders who have made a vast impact on Chicago business and the community. It's a prescient list that has predicted the path of future Fortune 500 CEOs, serial entrepreneurs, famed artists, civic leaders, and big-time politicos.

CoinFlip, which began as a Bitcoin ATM company in 2015, was started by Polotsky and Weiss when they were still in college. Since then, the company has grown into a leading financial services platform focused on providing individual investors access to the digital economy regardless of their understanding of technology or the blockchain. This recognition immediately follows Crain's naming CoinFlip as the #1 fastest-growing company in Chicago in June. CoinFlip now operates the world's largest network of crypto powered kiosks by volume with over 3,000 machines across 48 states, as well as CoinFlip Trade Desk, an over-the-counter trading service.

"We're ecstatic to have received this award, and know it comes from the hard-working talent we sourced right from the city that has helped us become one of the leading providers of cryptocurrency," said Ben Weiss, CEO and Co-Founder of CoinFlip. "CoinFlip has helped to pioneer many firsts for our users and the industry at large - and we look forward to continuing that path forward to create an accessible digital economy for all."

The Crain's 40 under 40 list is made up of the most impressive group of young business executives in Chicago. The report honors people from the wide range of industries Crain's covers - technology, consumer products, real estate, health care, finance, etc. - who are proven leaders in their field.

"It is an honor to receive recognition for the hard work we've done building CoinFlip. When I started this company in my dorm room at Northwestern, I could have never anticipated what it would become," said Daniel Polotsky, Founder and Chief Advisor to the company. "We are honored to be in the presence of the other leaders that made this list and are excited about all the success our peers have brought to the city of Chicago."

The feature is available online at www.chicagobusiness.com , as well as in print circulation. A direct link to the story can be found here .

About CoinFlip:CoinFlip is a leading financial services platform focused on the digital economy. Founded in 2015, the company operates the world's largest network of cryptocurrency powered kiosks by transaction volume with over 3,000 machines across 48 states supporting the buying and selling of major cryptocurrencies with cash. In 2020, CoinFlip launched Trade Desk, an over-the-counter trading service that provides investors a personal account manager, competitive coin pricing, and offers recurring investments. The company does not charge hidden fees, cuts typical transaction fees by as much as half, and provides 24/7 customer support.

Headquartered in Chicago, CoinFlip placed 60th on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list as the top-ranked cryptocurrency company, was named the 2021 #1 fastest-growing company in Chicago by Crain's, and was awarded the 2021 Silver Stevie ® Award for Customer Service. For more information about CoinFlip, please visit www.CoinFlip.tech .

About Crain's Chicago BusinessCrain's Chicago Business is the top source of news, analysis and information on business in metropolitan Chicago for decision-makers in the private and public sectors. Crain's publishes a weekly business magazine, providing deeper analysis, commentary, special reports and features. Crain's also produces databases, a podcast, live events and sponsored content, all with the aim of deepening readers' understanding of local business. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/crainschicago and follow us on Twitter @crainschicago and Instagram @crainschicago.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coinflip-co-founders-daniel-polotsky-and-ben-weiss-named-in-crains-40-under-40-301422459.html

SOURCE CoinFlip