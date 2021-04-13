Coinbase Announces Update Regarding Conversion Of Shares Of Class B Common Stock To Shares Of Class A Common Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. ("Coinbase"), today announced that, as of April 12, 2021, there are 130.7 million shares of Class A common stock ("Class A common stock") outstanding and 68.5 million shares of Class B common stock ("Class B common stock" and together with the Class A common stock, "Common Stock") outstanding.

Coinbase also announced that, as of April 12, 2021, Coinbase had a fully diluted capitalization of 261.3 million shares of Common Stock. This fully diluted capitalization share count includes the shares of Common Stock outstanding and all outstanding stock options and restricted stock units but does not include shares of Common Stock reserved for future issuance under Coinbase's equity compensation plans or its Pledge 1% commitment.

Only shares of Class A common stock will be listed for trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. Trading of shares of Class A common stock is expected to commence on April 14, 2021. Each outstanding share of Class B common stock is convertible, at any time, at the option of the holder, into one share of Class A common stock.

Coinbase has filed a Registration Statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") that registers for resale shares of Class A common stock and that was declared effective on April 1, 2021. A copy of the prospectus related to the registration statement may be obtained by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website or via the investor relations page on Coinbase's website at investor.coinbase.com under the "SEC Filings" section.

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the date on which Coinbase's Class A common stock will be available for trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. The words "believe," "may," "will," "potential," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "could," and "would," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations, assumptions, and projections based on information available at the time the statements were made. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including risks and uncertainties related to: whether or not Coinbase will consummate the proposed public direct listing, prevailing market conditions, investor demand for shares of Coinbase's Class A common stock, and the impact of general economic, industry or regulatory conditions in the United States or internationally. Further information on risks that could affect Coinbase's business and the proposed public direct listing are included in Coinbase's filings with the SEC including the Form S-1/A filed on March 23, 2021. Except as required by law, Coinbase assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Coinbase is building the cryptoeconomy - a more fair, accessible, efficient, and transparent financial system enabled by crypto. The company started in 2012 with the radical idea that anyone, anywhere, should be able to easily and securely send and receive Bitcoin. Today, we offer a trusted and easy-to-use platform for accessing the broader cryptoeconomy.

