Cohu To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences

Cohu, Inc. (COHU) - Get Report, a global leader in back-end semiconductor equipment and services, today announced that management will participate at the following investor conferences being held virtually:

Jefferies 2020 Virtual Semiconductor, IT Hardware and Communications Infrastructure Summit on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, one-on-one meeting format EDT.

Deutsche Bank's 2020 Virtual Technology Conference on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, one-on-one meeting format EDT.

Presentation materials will be made concurrently available at the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.cohu.com. Portfolio managers and analysts should contact their respective banking representatives to schedule a meeting at these conferences.

About Cohu:

Cohu (COHU) - Get Report is a global leader in back-end semiconductor equipment and services, delivering leading-edge solutions for the manufacturing of semiconductors and printed circuit boards. Additional information can be found at www.cohu.com.

