Cohu To Participate At D.A. Davidson Semicap, Laser & Optical Conference

Cohu, Inc. (COHU) - Get Report, a global leader in back-end semiconductor equipment and services, today announced that management will participate at the D.A. Davidson Semicap, Laser & Optical Conference. The conference will be held virtually on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 with a one-on-one meeting format.

Presentation materials will be made concurrently available at the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.cohu.com. Portfolio managers and analysts should contact their respective banking representatives to schedule a meeting at this conference.

