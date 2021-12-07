Cohu Announces Diamondx Order From Leading Korean Display Driver Manufacturer

Cohu, Inc. (COHU) - Get Cohu, Inc. Report, a global leader in back-end semiconductor equipment and services, today announced that it had received a multi-system Diamond x tester order from a large Korean display driver manufacturer for AMOLED driver ICs used in mobile device applications.

Diamond x 's air-cooled test platform was selected for its production proven ability to test next generation display driver ICs with high test parallelism, enabling a faster production ramp and accelerating time-to-market. The platform scalability can address various display driver ICs, including TDDI (touch and display driver integration), OLED and logic and power management ICs in a universal low-cost configurable test platform.

Luis Müller, Cohu President and CEO, commented, "We are very pleased with this design-win at a leading display driver manufacturer in South Korea, delivering on the strategy to expand our served addressable market and create new growth vectors for our semiconductor test business. We estimate the display driver IC test market to be approximately $150 million."

About Cohu:

Cohu (COHU) - Get Cohu, Inc. Report is a global leader in back-end semiconductor equipment and services, delivering leading-edge solutions for the manufacturing of semiconductors. Additional information can be found at www.Cohu.com.

