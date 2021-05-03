CohBar To Announce 2021 First Quarter Financial Results And Provide Business Update On May 17, 2021

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CohBar, Inc. (CWBR) - Get Report, a clinical stage biotechnology company developing mitochondria based therapeutics to treat chronic diseases and extend healthy lifespan, announced today that the company will release its first quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes on Monday, May 17, 2021. Management will host a conference call with a slide presentation at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT) on the same day to provide an update on the company's business.

Details for the Conference Call and Slide Presentation: Date: May 17, 2021Time: 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT)

About CohBar

CohBar (CWBR) - Get Report is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics, an emerging class of drugs for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. Mitochondria based therapeutics originate from the discovery by CohBar's founders of a novel group of naturally occurring peptide sequences within the mitochondrial genome, some of which have been shown to have the potential to regulate key processes in multiple systems and organs in the body. To date, the company has discovered more than 100 mitochondrial derived peptides and generated over 1,000 analogs. CohBar's efforts focus on the development of these peptides into therapeutics that offer the potential to address a broad range of diseases associated with the underlying impact of mitochondrial dysfunction. The company's lead compound, CB4211, is in the Phase 1b stage of a Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for NASH and obesity. In addition, CohBar has four preclinical programs: CB5138 Analogs for fibrotic diseases, CB5064 Analogs for COVID-19 associated ARDS, CB5046 Analogs for CXCR4-related cancer and orphan diseases, and MBT3 Analogs for cancer immunotherapy.

For additional company information, please visit www.cohbar.com.

