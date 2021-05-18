Cognni Recognized As A Microsoft Security 20/20 Partner Award Winner For Compliance Trailblazer

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognni today announced it has been named a Microsoft Security 20/20 award winner for the Compliance Trailblazer category. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation, integration, and customer implementation with Microsoft technology.

"In the dynamic world of compliance, innovation is the key to security. We're absolutely delighted that the Cognni's unique Information Intelligence platform has been recognized by Microsoft as a trailblazer in our field. By mimicking human cognition, our AI is driving a paradigm shift, bringing unprecedented transparency to information sharing and making life profoundly easier for CISOs and InfoSec teams," said Guy Eisdorfer, Cognni's CEO and Co-founder.

At the second annual Microsoft Security 20/20 Awards held May 12, 2021, Microsoft announced award winners in 18 categories spanning security, compliance and identity. Cognni is a winner for Microsoft Security 20/20 Compliance Trailblazer award.

"The pandemic changed our perspective on work, home life, and security, presenting new challenges and new opportunities," said Vasu Jakkal, CVP, Security, Compliance, and Identity at Microsoft Corp. "I am so proud of the way our industry partners responded with innovation, compassion, resilience and a determination to help protect people and organizations around the world. We are delighted to recognize the excellence of these leaders at the second annual Microsoft Security 20/20 awards."

This year, Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA) members voted on the winners of the Microsoft Security 20/20 Awards, providing an opportunity for colleagues to honor their industry peers who align to Microsoft's core values and have delivered exceptional Microsoft-based solutions and services during the past year. MISA was established to help further the security ecosystem, fostering an environment where solution providers can collaborate to create a future that's safer for people and organizations alike.

About Cognni

Founded in Tel Aviv in 2017, Cognni offers an AI-powered platform, enabling InfoSec teams to make sense of information sharing activities with autonomous mapping, detecting and investigation tools. The company is a member of the prestigious Microsoft Intelligent Security Association and a pioneer of Information Intelligence, which enables companies to automate their M365 tools including MIP, MCAS and Sentinel. Cognni ensures all of a company's important information risks are visible and automates policies configured accordingly, putting InfoSec on Autopilot.

