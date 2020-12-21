CognitiveScale's Chief Science Officer Dr. Joydeep Ghosh Receives Prestigious IEEE ICDM Award

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CognitiveScale, The Trusted AI Company, today announced prominent industry accolades for Dr. Joydeep Ghosh, CognitiveScale's Chief Scientific Officer, as the recipient of the 2020 IEEE International Conference on Data Mining (ICDM) Research Contributions Award. The award is recognition for delivering outstanding impact in the field of data mining and analytics.

The IEEE ICDM Research Contributions Award is the highest recognition for research achievements in Data Mining, including the application of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML). It is conferred annually to the one individual or group who has made the most influential contribution to the field of data science.

Dr. Ghosh currently holds the Schlumberger Centennial Chair Professorship at the University of Texas, Austin. He is recognized worldwide for his seminal contributions to a broad variety of critical areas in data mining and machine learning, including clustering, theory and practice of ensembles, scalable recommender systems, web mining, video summarization, federated learning, and computational phenotyping. He has received 17 Best Paper Awards and chaired several top conferences in Data Mining and Machine Learning. Dr. Ghosh is an IEEE Fellow ('04) and has received the highly selective IEEE Computer Society Technical Achievement Award as well.

Dr. Ghosh maintains extensive educational and commercial collaborations throughout the data mining and AI/ML community, ranging from associations with technology titans and leading-edge startup organizations as well as the University of Texas. For the past three years, he has served as Chief Scientist at CognitiveScale, selected in 2018 by the World Economic Forum as a global AI/ML technology pioneer, based on their efforts to develop trustworthy machine learning solutions.

"Both in academia and the business arena, the field of data mining, artificial intelligence, and machine learning offers the next wave of solutions in the technology continuum, especially important in our pandemically challenged world," said Dr. Ghosh. "I am humbled to receive this award and thank the ICDM Committee for recognizing just how significant a role data mining and machine learning innovation plays in nearly every aspect of business and academia." he added. "It is also a great validation of the collective work being done by CognitiveScale around development of high value and trustworthy intelligent automation applications."

About CognitiveScale

CognitiveScale is an enterprise AI software company with solutions that help customers win with intelligent, transparent, and trusted AI/ML-powered digital systems on any cloud.

Our Cortex software and industry AI accelerators enable businesses to rapidly build, operate, and evolve intelligent, transparent, and trusted AI systems. The company's award-winning Cortex software is being used by global leaders in banking, insurance, healthcare, and digital commerce to increase user engagement, improve employee expertise and productivity, and protect brand and digital infrastructure from AI business risks.

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, CognitiveScale has offices in New York, London, and Hyderabad, India, and is funded by Norwest Venture Partners, Intel Capital, IBM Watson, M12 (Microsoft) Ventures, Anthem, and USAA.

