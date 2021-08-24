Cognician Wins Big At Brandon Hall Awards

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognician is proud to announce that they have won two golds at the 2021 Brandon Hall HCM Excellence Awards.

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognician is proud to announce that they have won two golds at the 2021 Brandon Hall HCM Excellence Awards. Together with their global partners they have won in the categories for Best Unique or Innovative Leadership Program and Best Advance in Social Impact Innovation. The awards were won for the Responsible Leadership Challenge, a program created for The World Economic Forum.

"We are extremely excited to again be recognized by Brandon Hall and to receive this award for our work with The World Economic Forum's Young Global Leaders and Global Shapers Communities," says Barry Kayton, co-founder of Cognician. "This recognition represents a major achievement in helping our client to realize their goal of bringing responsible leadership to a network of young leaders and changemakers in more than 150 countries."

The Responsible Leadership program was designed to encourage The World Economic Forum's global network of more than 10,000 next-generation leaders under the age of 40 to share their knowledge, build networks and implement responsible leadership behaviors. Through a series of challenges and reflections, the program aims to motivate young leaders to explore ways to overcome the unprecedented social, environmental and technological challenges facing the world today.

Says Patrick Kayton, co-founder of Cognician, "We're really proud to have increased our tally of awards this year and to be recognized with our partners for a great program. The program provided the participants with unique and innovative ways to engage with each other and to explore what it means to be a responsible leader."

Cognician activates behavior change through scalable, personalized, and data-driven digital experiences that achieve measurable change in 30 days or less. This behavior change approach, based on neuroscience, is grounded in action, follow-through, reflection, and social engagement. Cognician's chat-based, interactive interface is user-friendly and guides employees to adopt new ways of thinking and action for personal development, team collaboration, innovation, and productivity.

Cognician also received a silver award for the same program in the Best Unique or Innovative Learning and Development Program category, as well as a bronze award in the Best Learning Program Supporting a Change Transformation Business Strategy category for the program " Digital U - Digital Transformation Enablement".

About Cognician

Cognician delivers impactful change activities reliably and consistently to global teams. Cognician's bite-sized change and learning activities are customized, social, gamified, mobile, blended, insightful, data-rich, simple, and user-friendly. Fortune 1000 clients use Cognician's capabilities to shift mindsets, adapt to disruptive changes, and activate behavior change.

Contact: Betty Kayton Cognician

